Watch: Pro-Abortion Activists Attack Car While Blocking Freeway

 By Michael Austin  June 25, 2022 at 12:28pm
Following Friday’s groundbreaking Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, violent demonstrations broke out across the country.

The Supreme Court overturned both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, ending the federal right to abortion.

One video from journalist Andy Ngô shows agitators in Los Angeles going as far as attacking a driver on a freeway.

“Pro-abortion protesters shut down the freeway & use sticks to attack drivers who won’t stop,” Ngô wrote.

The demonstrators can be seen blocking traffic and attacking a car attempting to get through.

Violence of this nature was seen in many cities on Friday night, including Chicago, Las Vegas, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., The Daily Wire reported.

A pro-life protester was beaten up by a group of pro-abortion activists during a rally outside the Rhode Island State House, according to Boston Globe reporter Alexa Gagosz. The pro-life protester was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct.

In many other instances, pro-abortion protesters were seen harassing and even assaulting pro-life protesters.

Additionally, in an event reminiscent of the Capitol incursion, a pro-abortion mob attempted to break into the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix while the state Senate was in session.

The violent response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade began even before the ruling was announced.

Months before the decision was issued, a draft majority opinion was leaked showing that the federal right to abortion was likely soon to be history.

Since then, more than 40 churches, pro-life organizations and pregnancy centers have been attacked.

