Watch: Pro-Gaza Libs Fall Apart When Tricked Into Watching Palestinians Torturing Jews in Oct 7 Videos

It’s easy to find people on the streets of any major dark-blue metropolis who say they sympathize with the people of the Gaza Strip. It’s a bit harder, but still far too easy, to find people who will openly sympathize with the political faction and terrorist organization that runs Gaza.

Almost all of them aren’t Palestinians, so they don’t necessarily know what’s at stake or what they’re cosigning. Very well, a group of performance artists said: If you don’t know what you’re supporting, we’ll trick you into watching it.

In a viral video originally posted by Israeli social media advocacy organization Let’s Do Something, two men present themselves as being supportive of the Gazan cause, with one saying he’s recently been in the Middle East.

He plays the act completely straight — keffiyeh done just right and everything. He’d have won any Halloween costume competition if it were the fall, but we’ve still got five months before that. But I digress.

The two men find New Yorkers who say they sympathize with the plight of the Gazan people — again, not a difficult task.

But the man then shows the Gaza supporters what Hamas was really doing to innocent humans on Oct. 7, 2023. In one of the milder, less grim moments in the telling footage, he says they have a saying in Arabic that doesn’t translate precisely to English: “We have a fascination with decapitation.”

The video has to be seen to be believed — and seen it was after it first went viral on Instagram and later on X thanks to an account called Mossad Commentary, which posted it this week:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar and graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

🎥 BRILLIANT: Watch, as an Israeli talks to people on the street of NYC dressed up as a Hamas terrorist. Moral clarity. Not everyone has it. “It’s the resistance” 😂 pic.twitter.com/9iRDxv4qB4 — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 16, 2026

I’m not sure what’s worse: The fact that it took them so long to turn or that they seemed, at least after the editing was done, to feel sorrier for the dog than for the Israelis.

Even if they didn’t voice it prior, however, it was clear all of these individuals were quite uncomfortable with what they had just effectively cosigned, morally.

Rape, torture, slaughter, gleeful genocide.

Yet, force them — or at least cajole them in a way that makes it impossible to back out — to confront the evil that is Hamas and the Islamist cause, they cringe and turn away, even walk away. And if it left them changed, it should have done that. But I’m not holding my breath on that count.

What’s genuinely most shocking, though — and the whole reason this is so brilliant in its unnerving nature — is that this was genuinely shocking to these fools who seemed so confident about the perfidies of the Jewish state and the moral rectitude of Islamist villains.

The fact that Israel — the Middle Eastern nation whose values most closely align with ours — is considered the aggressor for protecting themselves against rapists and murderers, by sanguinary scum who claim their behavior is a moral imperative under the banner of their prophet or their ambitions to spread this horror from the river to the sea, that’s something that’s beyond belief.

So beyond belief, in fact, that the people who say they believe it flinch when confronted with video evidence of what Hamas exported outside the Gaza Strip to innocent Israeli men and women. They just walk away. With a lesson about their assumptions, only God knows.

As with so much on this vale of tears, one can only pray this was the dawning of wisdom, not reflexive narrative preservation.

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