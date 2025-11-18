Watch: Professor Crashes Turning Point Meeting and Berates Students

Rarely does a single video encapsulate so much of modern American universities’ moral and intellectual rot.

In a clip posted Monday to the social media platform X, a hostile female professor at Purdue University Northwest interrupted the first meeting of the school’s Turning Point USA chapter in order to harangue the students about fascism and racism.

The X account “FRONTLINES TPUSA” identified the location of the incident and posted the 49-second clip.

“Oh, you want to know what fascism is? ‘Cause I’ll tell you,” the fast-talking liberal woman arrogantly proclaimed as she strode uninvited to the front of the room. “You guys want to know?”

The students, conditioned to deference even in the face of ludicrousness, made no objection.

“You have a situation here where you want to go into classrooms, and you want to tell faculty that they’re not allowed to speak the truth about the history of this country,” the woman said, offering no evidence to support her accusation.

The same buffoon, hands confidently and pompously stuffed in her pockets, then insisted that the students wanted to prohibit the word “slave” and determine history’s truths for themselves.

Students began to push back a bit before the video ended. Readers may watch the clip here.

Given the clip’s brevity, of course, one must allow for the possibility of omitted context. Nonetheless, that brief exchange alone revealed so much about modern American higher education.

First, imagine the level of entitlement required to behave as this professor did. By all appearances, she simply walked into a student club meeting to accuse attendees of both fascism and racism.

Second, the fact that this occurred at a TPUSA chapter meeting makes tragic sense. After all, since the Sept. 10 assassination of TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk, leftists have discarded their masks altogether. No longer do they even pretend to be anything other than deranged or even demonically possessed.

Third, the First Amendment allows those TPUSA students to peacefully assemble and speak freely.

The short clip did not indicate what prompted the professor to interrupt the meeting as she did, but suffice it to say that this very freedom offends university leftists the most. They prefer the Marxist model, from which cancel culture sprang.

Fourth, President Donald Trump must pay attention to incidents like this. In fact, one senses that Trump fails to understand an inescapable truth about his own legacy: Almost nothing he does will matter in the long run unless he uproots America’s entire education system and replaces it with something better — something grounded in actual intellectual freedom.

Fifth — and here conservatives have failed egregiously — breaking liberals’ stranglehold on education will require beating them at their own game.

Thursday on X, actor Clifton Duncan summarized the problem as beautifully as anyone has.

“For all the political pendulum-swinging, and for all the growing public disdain — particularly among young men — for anything with the slightest whiff of ‘woke,’ the arts and humanities remain a blind spot for the ascendant right,” Duncan wrote.

“They build no infrastructure, develop no talent, invest in no institutions, patronize no creatives. They rue the ‘Closing of the American Mind,’ seemingly ignorant that investment in the arts and humanities would encourage and inspire American Minds to remain open, inquisitive, creative, and wise,” he added.

“For all its flaws and failures,” Duncan continued, “the left is vastly superior to the right in one respect: They understand and revere the power of art.”

And this leads us to one depressing conclusion.

“This asymmetry means that no matter who wins elections, the left will always have a direct line into the heart and soul of the people,” Duncan wrote. “And those people will vote.”

Alas, the hour is later than most conservatives know. One must, of course, continue touting the advantages of trade schools. But those TPUSA students at Purdue University Northwest ache for something more. They ache for what Duncan described: a serious conservative commitment to arts and humanities.

Conversely, the arrogant professor who interrupted their meeting tried to deny those students that access. In fact, leftist professors deny that access in a thousand different ways on a daily basis. They will go on denying it, which explains why the students need TPUSA in the first place.

In short, conservatives who wish to honor Kirk’s legacy must give students all the tools required to combat leftist faculty tyranny.

