Watch: Professor Who Clams He Got Fired for Crazy Pro-Abortion Antics Comes Back for Revenge and Flops Even Harder

Abortion abolitionist and founder of Abolitionist Rising T. Russell Hunter has the patience of a saint.

His work toward outlawing abortion is taxing in itself, as he’s known to engage in a dialogue with the public who are often hostile to his message. But what happens when the same pro-abortion loon shows up to his demonstrations on multiple occasions?

Enter Brian Kemp, a professor of anthropology with the University of Oklahoma. Hunter and Kemp met in Norman, Oklahoma, one evening in a video posted to video sharing platform YouTube in January when the former was on the street to speak to the public about his cause. Kemp — the embodiment of a leftist college professor if there ever was one — saw red during their first encounter.

Here, Hunter held a sign to spark a dialogue about children conceived through rape. Kemp used profanity, got on his knees to mock Hunter, invaded the personal space of a camerawoman, and at one point nearly came to blows with Hunter.

Kemp’s actions played extremely poorly for someone highly educated and in such an influential position with young people in his professional life.

He acted like a child unable to contain himself. But this was only the beginning.

The two crossed paths a second time in another video posted to YouTube in June by Abolitionist Rising from the same city. This time, Kemp decided to dredge up Hunter’s past in an attempt to draw a correlation — which was not there — to argue that if Hunter is not sinless, he cannot advocate to abolish abortion.

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The video starts with Kemp walking up to Hunter’s associates asking for him. He approaches with energy, ready for another battle as Russell asks, “Are you going to behave yourself tonight?”

Kemp was not, as he brought handouts for anyone passing about Hunter’s 2018 arrest for Driving Under the Influence, per Sooner Politics. He even included a QR code for anyone interested to know more.

What does a past mistake — which Hunter completely owns up to — have to do with abolishing abortion? How does a DUI invalidate the argument that abortion is murder? It’s unclear, but that does not stop Kemp from making a fool of himself in trying to bridge the gap.

Kemp had a barrage of questions that he did not actually want answered, with Hunter telling him he’d sought repentance for his sins. “This guy’s an alcoholic and a drunk driver and he also says that we shouldn’t have abortions,” he told one woman.

A group of women approached the two, with Kemp repeating his lines, but it was not working. “But he’s going to move on from that and that’s the past. So why are you still onto it?” she asked Kemp.

The professor — this is a highly educated man — stumbled. “You need to take your time somewhere else,” a young woman told Kemp.

“What are you professor for at OU?” the same woman asked. “I’m not, I’m not,” he replied. “I got fired.”

To note, Kemp still has a page with OU as a faculty member.

“You’re such a stalker,” she told him, clearly growing tired of his antics. “Are you that much of a Satanist to dig up this man’s life?”

“Like you want to burn in hell. That’s your goal in life,” she concluded.

“I don’t want to burn in hell,” Kemp shot back, but needed to clarify that God’s judgment is pure fantasy to him. “I don’t believe in hell.”

Kemp tried once again with his drunk driving story, but all he heard back was, “You’ve told us this 30 times.”

Later in the evening — Kemp did this for hours — another woman came by expressing her thanks for Russell.

“I’m thankful that you have repented for your sin of a DUI,” the woman told him. Kemp kept going, but the woman rebutted, “Have you lived a perfect life? I’m just curious.”

“He’s not claiming to be perfect,” she said. “He is claiming to be perfect,” Kemp tried arguing. “Are you perfect?” she asked Hunter to which he gave a simple, “Oh, no.”

Hunter and the woman tried explaining sin and repentance to Kemp but were only met with mockery. “Do we drunk drive or do we not?” Kemp jabbed, going back to the same story without any success.

Despite his constant belittling and childish attitude, the woman prayed for Kemp as he grinned. Afterward, it was back to the same DUI story.

On and on this went. Kemp was out to be as nauseating as possible, but he never got what he was looking for.

The mob never came for Russell because Kemp’s argument was nonsense.

He only proved he does not understand sin, repentance, the grace of God, and how God uses His servants, despite their sin, for a greater cause.

After watching Kemp, he does need prayers. He was so unhinged that police arrived at the end of the video to detain him. Whatever is happening in this man’s life, Jesus Christ alone can guide him back to the right path.

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