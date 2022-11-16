Parler Share
News

Watch: Protesters Defy China's Authoritarian COVID Restrictions - Break Down Barriers

 By Jack Davis  November 15, 2022 at 6:03pm
Parler Share

In a fleeting moment when Chinese citizens threw off their subservience to government edicts, Chinese protesters on Monday smashed through barricades erected as part of the government’s COVID-19 containment policy.

On Tuesday, China’s National Health Commission said 17,772 new COVID-19 cases were reported nationwide, the highest daily total since April 2021, with the largest number coming from Guangzhou, a city of 19 million, according to CNN.

Daily coronavirus infections in the city have topped 5,000, according to Reuters, leading to concerns that small-scale lockdowns could spread across the city.

Trending:
It Sounds Like Democrats Are Preparing to Lose a Major Senator - Will the GOP Take Her In?

“It was quite tense out there last night. Everyone made sure their doors were locked,” Reuters said it was told by a Chinese citizen who used the name of Chet.

“When it happened so close to me I found it really upsetting,” he said. “I couldn’t sleep last night after watching those images.”

However, according to CNN, no changes in policy are likely.

Zhang Yi, deputy director of the Guangzhou municipal health commission, said “pandemic containment measures” will be “enhanced” in more parts of the city than the current Haizhu District where the protest took place

Do you think China could be a free country one day?

The BBC noted that the Haizhu District has been a hotbed of disaffection because low-income laborers who are not allowed to work for their daily money are unable to have wages to buy food. What food there is amid shortages is too expensive.

Prior to the Monday night protest, there had been scuffling with the white-clad COVID-19 police whose job it is to enforce the edicts.

Reuters reported that current speculation is that the infection picture will get worse.

Related:
Electric Vehicle Makers Are Quietly Switching to a Battery Type That Has Even Less Driving Range

“The infection curve of Guangzhou is tracking the pace of Shanghai’s March-April outbreak, raising the question of whether a city-wide lockdown will be triggered,” JPMorgan analysts wrote, citing the spring lockdowns in Shanghai.

“It would become a testing point regarding the government’s determination to push for the relaxation of COVID control measures,” they said.


China is enforcing a get-tough policy called zero-COVID that calls for locking down whole cities or districts within them once COVID-19 is detected, according to Fox News.

Nationwide, 65 million citizens in more than 30 cities were under lockdown in September.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Protesters Defy China's Authoritarian COVID Restrictions - Break Down Barriers
Trump Leads DeSantis by Double Digits in Primary Poll Ahead of Expected 2024 Run Announcement
Democrat Overturns Republican Victory in House Seat After Recount - Wins by 1 Vote
Crushing Penalty Seals Huge 'Monday Night Football' Upset - Was It the Right Call?
Kari Lake Fires Off Biting One-Line Statement After Outlets Call Race for Katie Hobbs
See more...

Conversation