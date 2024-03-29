Watch: Protesters Disrupt Biden's NYC Fundraiser with Obama and Bill Clinton - 'BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS'

BREAKING: Anti-Israel demonstrators disrupt Presidential panel discussion with President Biden and former President’s Obama and Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. pic.twitter.com/Uq2spcbR3p
In addition, “hundreds” of other anti-Israel demonstrators appeared outside what the Post described as “the star-studded campaign fundraiser,” taking part in something called a “Flood Manhattan for Gaza” event, shouting “Free, free Palestine!”
“Others yelled ‘F*** Joe Biden’ and ‘Genocide Joe has got to go!’ and many waved Palestinian flags and held signs denouncing the president and the Democratic Party as ‘war criminals,'” the outlet reported, and at least one was arrest was made.
Advertisement - story continues below
It’s unlikely that these demonstrators will be voting for the Republican presidential nominee in November — presumably former President Donald Trump — of course, but they seem about as likely to vote the straight Democratic ticket.
And every American leftist who doesn’t vote to re-elect Biden is a win, as far as I’m concerned.
Advertisement - story continues below
An Important Message from Our Staff:
In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime.
We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.
But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us.
As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”
A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.
This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.