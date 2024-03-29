Watch: Protesters Disrupt Biden's NYC Fundraiser with Obama and Bill Clinton - 'BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS'

Protesters repeatedly interrupted President Joe Biden’s campaign fundraiser Thursday at New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall.

Biden appeared with the last two Democratic presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, who took part in a conversation “moderated” by Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show.”

According to the New York Post, the three were interrupted a total of six times by anti-Israel protesters who, presumably, vote Democrat.

One was captured on video and shared on X.

“Shame on you, Joe Biden!” a woman yelled. “Shame on you! Shame on you!”

BREAKING: Anti-Israel demonstrators disrupt Presidential panel discussion with President Biden and former President’s Obama and Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. pic.twitter.com/Uq2spcbR3p — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) March 29, 2024

Others in the crowd seemed to be telling the woman to sit down and be quiet, but she continued yelling.

“You have f***ing genocide in Palestine,” she seemed to say (the audio isn’t completely clear), “and no amount of false concern … will change the billions that you are doing!”

It’s not clear what she said, exactly, and even less clear what she meant. But she certainly didn’t seem happy.

Neither, however, were some of the people near here in the crowd.

“Get the f*** out of here,” one man seemed to tell her as the video began to jump, presumably because security had taken hold of the protester and was escorting her from the building.

“You have blood on your hands!” she shrieked as she was escorted from the venue. “Blood on your hands!”

Other demonstrators made similar interruptions, according to the Post.

In addition, “hundreds” of other anti-Israel demonstrators appeared outside what the Post described as “the star-studded campaign fundraiser,” taking part in something called a “Flood Manhattan for Gaza” event, shouting “Free, free Palestine!”

“Others yelled ‘F*** Joe Biden’ and ‘Genocide Joe has got to go!’ and many waved Palestinian flags and held signs denouncing the president and the Democratic Party as ‘war criminals,'” the outlet reported, and at least one was arrest was made.

It’s unlikely that these demonstrators will be voting for the Republican presidential nominee in November — presumably former President Donald Trump — of course, but they seem about as likely to vote the straight Democratic ticket.

Which means they’ll either stay home or vote for some irrelevant third-party candidate, most likely.

And every American leftist who doesn’t vote to re-elect Biden is a win, as far as I’m concerned.

