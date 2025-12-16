Watch: Providence Police Chief Gives Astonishingly Unacceptable Response When Asked What Shooter Shouted Before Gunning Down Students

Oscar Perez Jr. — a Colombian immigrant who’s the chief of the Providence Police Department — refused to answer direct questions from reporters who asked if the Brown University gunman had yelled anything before shooting two people.

On Saturday, an unidentified man gunned down two students on the campus of Brown University in Rhode Island.

One of the victims was 19-year-old Ella Cook, the vice president of the school’s Republican Club.

At a news conference on Monday, Perez repeatedly dismissed questions about whether the shooter had yelled “Allahu Akbar!” before killing the victims.

The police are refusing to say what the Brown University shooter yelled before opening fire and kiIIing 2 people Witnesses say he shouted “Allahu Akbar.” Why are the police covering this up? pic.twitter.com/xmCPGmVTwc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2025

Several media outlets have reported that the shooter shouted “Allahu Akbar!” before committing the heinous crime.

The Arabic phrase is commonly associated with the metastatic scourge of radical Islamic terrorism.

It’s important to know if the gunman had said anything before the shooting, because that would provide some insight into his motives, as well as narrow the search for the suspect, who remains at large.

Several witnesses to the Brown University shooting say the shooter yelled “Allahu Akbar”. Police Chief REFUSES to say in a press conference what was said because it’s “part of the evidence” Don’t you think this might help narrow the search? pic.twitter.com/MoOm51MzHa — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) December 16, 2025

In yet another reminder that toxic, left-wing “wokeness” has eroded the credibility of law enforcement and the media, authorities have not released any information about the race or ethnicity of the suspect in the Brown University shooting.

In other words, the Colombian immigrant who’s the chief of the Providence Police Department appears to be more concerned about being “politically correct” than he is about doing his job, which is to notify the public of any developments.

At one point during the press conference, Oscar Perez spoke entirely in Spanish — even though the broadcast aired live across the United States of America.

Providence, Rhode Island Police Chief Oscar Perez answers question during press conference on Brown University shooting while speaking entirely in Spanish: pic.twitter.com/emV4fC5c0N — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 15, 2025

Chief of Police Oscar Perez, born in Medellin https://t.co/Ekj940M74z pic.twitter.com/mS1j0872NS — Pax Americana 🧊 (@1776pax) December 16, 2025

It’s safe to assume that if the suspect were a white, Christian male who had yelled “Christ is King!” or “MAGA!” before the shooting, his name, photo, and other personal information would be disseminated immediately.

At this point, our media and law enforcement are a joke, because they constantly cover up details of sickening crimes that destroy their anti-American agendas.

