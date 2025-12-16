Share
Oscar Perez Jr. refused to answer direct questions from reporters about the Brown University gunman. (Screenshot via The City of Providence).

Watch: Providence Police Chief Gives Astonishingly Unacceptable Response When Asked What Shooter Shouted Before Gunning Down Students

 By Samantha Chang  December 16, 2025 at 8:06am
Oscar Perez Jr. — a Colombian immigrant who’s the chief of the Providence Police Department — refused to answer direct questions from reporters who asked if the Brown University gunman had yelled anything before shooting two people.

On Saturday, an unidentified man gunned down two students on the campus of Brown University in Rhode Island.

One of the victims was 19-year-old Ella Cook, the vice president of the school’s Republican Club.

At a news conference on Monday, Perez repeatedly dismissed questions about whether the shooter had yelled “Allahu Akbar!” before killing the victims.

Several media outlets have reported that the shooter shouted “Allahu Akbar!” before committing the heinous crime.

The Arabic phrase is commonly associated with the metastatic scourge of radical Islamic terrorism.

It’s important to know if the gunman had said anything before the shooting, because that would provide some insight into his motives, as well as narrow the search for the suspect, who remains at large.

In yet another reminder that toxic, left-wing “wokeness” has eroded the credibility of law enforcement and the media, authorities have not released any information about the race or ethnicity of the suspect in the Brown University shooting.

In other words, the Colombian immigrant who’s the chief of the Providence Police Department appears to be more concerned about being “politically correct” than he is about doing his job, which is to notify the public of any developments.

Do you think Perez is helping cover for the shooter’s motive?

At one point during the press conference, Oscar Perez spoke entirely in Spanish — even though the broadcast aired live across the United States of America.

It’s safe to assume that if the suspect were a white, Christian male who had yelled “Christ is King!” or “MAGA!” before the shooting, his name, photo, and other personal information would be disseminated immediately.

At this point, our media and law enforcement are a joke, because they constantly cover up details of sickening crimes that destroy their anti-American agendas.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




