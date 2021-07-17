As the Democrats increasingly denounce literally everything they oppose as “racist,” they’re starting to walk into all the traps they’ve set for their political opponents.

That is, sooner or later, they’re all going to end up supporting something that has been denounced as racist.

And this is exactly what has happened to the entire Democratic establishment in the wake of the stunt pulled by Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled their state this week rather than allow the Republican majority to pass an election integrity bill that they oppose because it is — you guessed it — racist.

You see, they’ve been loudly claiming this year that the filibuster is racist, too. In fact, it’s so racist, that these fugitive members of the Texas state House and Senate plan on spending their time hiding out in Washington D.C. to lobby for the For the People Act which would federalize elections and end the filibuster.

There’s one major problem, however.

Filibustering is exactly what the Democrats are doing in Washington D.C. as they attempt to put off the vote on an election bill they don’t like.

And filibustering, according to President Joe Biden, is not only racist, but a relic of Jim Crow.

So, if you’re keeping track at home, filibustering is literally Jim Crow, but not if Democrats filibuster to go to Washington D.C. to … fight … the filibuster?

This doesn’t really wash out when you consider that Democrats used the filibuster 327 times more than their Republican counterparts in 2020, however, which is really, really awkward.

After @POTUS @JoeBiden denounced the rampant abuse of the filibuster last year, we did some digging. Republicans used it once. Democrats used it 327 times. @FoxNews — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 26, 2021

It’s about as awkward as White House press secretary Jen Psaki unwittingly admitting that Biden basically supports the filibuster, a relic of Jim Crow.

While no one pressed her directly on all this confusion over how and when the filibuster is a relic of the era of American history when Americans were segregated according to the color of their skin, she was asked during a briefing if President Joe Biden had ever pulled off a stunt like the Texas Democrats did this week, which she proceeded to very efficiently non-answer, as is her best talent.

“Do you know of any examples from his 36 years in the Senate that Joe Biden just hopped on a train” Uncle Joe does love his trains — “and left town to avoid a vote that he knew he was going to lose?” she was asked by her most prominent adversary in the press pool, Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

Psaki didn’t seem to know and neither do we if Biden ever hopped on a train with a case of beer because he was grumpy the Republicans had the votes they needed to pass a bill he didn’t like, but we certainly know he likely would have had he had the chance.

After all, he actually defended the filibuster (which we now have on good authority — Biden’s — is actually a relic of Jim Crow, remember) in 2005, when he was still serving in the U.S. Senate:

Anyway, Psaki non-answered Doocy’s question after jokingly welcoming him “back,” to laughter from the press pool.

“Look, I think that the president’s view is that these Texas legislators were making a statement through action in opposition to efforts in their state to oppose restrictions on people’s fundamental rights and their rights to vote in their state,” she said.

That she mistakenly made it sound that the Texas Democrats were working against efforts to oppose the very legislation they fled the state to try to prevent from passing just highlights Psaki’s well-worn technique of using a whole lot of words to say hardly anything at all — as none of this had anything to do with whether Biden had ever done anything similar during his time in the Senate.

Psaki was certainly sure, however, to make the case that the Biden administration stood behind the Texas Democrats’ efforts to stall the business of the state government.

The president “certainly applauds their actions and their outspoken opposition to efforts to put in place restrictive measures in their state,” Psaki explained.

When Doocy began to say, “maybe it is funny to think about it that way, but the president is talking about this as the most serious assault on democracy…” he was interrupted by an indignant Psaki.

“I don’t think anything about this is funny,” she said importantly, holding up her hand to prevent Doocy from completing his question.

Of course, Doocy clearly meant “odd” rather than humorous (although it is certainly humorous), he’d already triggered Psaki’s virtue signal, and she sounded it loud and clear.

“I think what is important to note though here that there are 28 states — including Texas — where there are laws in place or in process to make it harder to vote, and it requires bold action, it requires bold voices to speak out and make sure people understand their rights,” she declared.

Peter Doocy to Psaki on Texas Dems 🔥🔥: “Do you know any examples from his 36 years in the Senate that Joe Biden just hopped on a train and left town to avoid a vote that he knew he was going to lose?” pic.twitter.com/v6Ml15wCbX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 14, 2021

Doocy then asked if Biden, who bragged on the campaign trail that he could make deals with Republicans, thought the best thing for the Texas lawmakers to do was to hide out in Washington D.C. to avoid the passage of the legislature.

“The president fundamentally believes you should work together in areas where you can find agreement,” she replied, pointing to current bipartisan talks over infrastructure spending.

“And also that you should be outspoken where you have concerns about affronts to democracy,” Psaki concluded.

Psaki may have felt like she owned that exchange — but to those paying attention to the whole breadth of the Biden administration’s talking points, she kind of owned herself and, more importantly, her boss.

There’s no denying the Democrats only employ terms like “racist” and “Jim Crow relic” when it suits them, and when the same methods of stalling legislation can be employed for their own political means, all these moral qualms simply vanish.

Huh.

It’s almost like they never had them in the first place — and like they’re constantly cheapening our nation’s painful history of racism and segregation for their own advantage.

Which really, when you think about it, is pretty racist — genuinely racist, in this case.

