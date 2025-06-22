Watch: Punk Who Threatened Sheriff's Life Gets Nasty Surprise When Sheriff Spots Him, Walks Up, and Says 'Challenge Accepted'

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

WTVJ-TV reported on May 22 that 45-year-old Matthew Moulton of Walla Walla, Washington, was placed under arrest after he sent Volusia County, Florida, Sheriff Mike Chitwood an email on March 20 in which he allegedly stated, “I’m going to have to threaten you with death. It’s coming. There’s nothing you can do to stop it.”

Police went to Moulton’s home that day where he told them he “believed the threats to be satirical and artistic and designed within the parameters of the First Amendment.”

According to WTVJ’s report, police believed probable cause existed to arrest Moulton for the email, charging him with a felony for written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury.

A warrant for his arrest was put out March 31. Florida officials took him into custody on May 21.

Moulton was escorted down the airport escalator upon arriving in Florida. Who was waiting for him at the bottom? Chitwood.

“Matthew, I’m Sheriff Chitwood. I’m the guy you want to kill, and there’s nothing I can do about it,” Chitwood said to a clearly stunned Moulton.

“Challenge accepted,” he told Moulton. “I sent you a sermon,” Moulton said, trying to explain away his actions.

“But, you do know in Florida, a written threat to kill is a felony,” the sheriff explained. “Just so you know, I’m the one who made sure you came back, and I hope you enjoy your stay,” Chitwood quipped.

“I will also tell you that you will not see Mickey Mouse on this trip, and you have to reimburse us for your flight here and your stay at the county jail,” he told Moulton.

“Why don’t you look me in the eye and tell me why you want me dead?” Chitwood challenged him as Moulton was clearly flustered and did not anticipate having to confront the man he allegedly threatened over the internet.

“I am a Christian,” Moulton told him, as if this somehow justified his alleged crimes. “So am I,” Chitwood responded.

Moulton then told Chitwood this could not be true, citing 1 Corinthians and telling Chitwood, “Because in Corinthians it says bondsmen are not Christian!”

According to an affidavit referenced by WFLA-TV, Moulton sent the email to Chitwood from Washington after the sheriff began a campaign in 2024 to make mugshots and perp walks public for students who falsely called in school shootings.

The entire video is incredibly amusing in seeing a tough guy behind a computer screen get flustered and face the consequences of his actions.

Moulton clearly did not anticipate seeing Chitwood as his welcoming party and had no real answer for why he did what he did.

All that talk on the internet did not amount to much in-person.

