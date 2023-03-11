Watch: Queer School Board Member Demands Tolerance After Terminating Contract with Christian Teachers

A queer activist has spoken out at a school board meeting to demand tolerance, despite showing a massive intolerance of Christians herself.

Tamillia Valenzuela, who describes herself as a “disabled, neurodivergent Queer Black Latina,” is a school board member of the Washington Elementary School District, which serves north-central Phoenix.

She has already made headlines for her involvement in the board’s decision to formally cancel its contract with Arizona Christian University that permitted students at the university to gain experience as teachers in the district.

This was due to the fact that the university held fast to the biblical account of sex and gender, therefore rejecting the LGBT agenda, and Valenzuela claimed that they made students feel unsafe.

Now, she is again making news for speaking out about the issue at a school board meeting, where, despite showing a stark intolerance for Christian student-teachers, she demanded an abundance of tolerance — but not before hurling more criticism.

She accused the Christian student teachers of perpetuating “bullying” and “hatred”, and then claimed that they were responsible for the mental health issues faced by many students.

Throughout her diatribe, Valenzuela kept referencing the importance of tolerance and acceptance, particularly when it came to the LGBT crowd.

Valenzuela then bashed the faith of the students by invoking Christ and twisting His words.

“People who are truly rooted within Christ, okay, know what Christ’s teachings were,” she said, “and it was love, it was acceptance.”

Should Valenzula be fired? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (140 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

ARIZONA: Queer Cat Lady Tamillia Valenzuela from the Washington Elementary School District in Arizona responds to all the media backlash she has received for cutting ties with Christians and the Arizona Christian University teaching program. Tamillia a self proclaimed “Queer,”… https://t.co/3Ypnct1QIV pic.twitter.com/xvPkCMtEo8 — Frontlines w/ Drew Hernandez (@FrontlinesShow) March 10, 2023

Valenzuela and her cat ears are emblematic of a common leftist misconception about Jesus. The left loves to claim that Christ taught only about “love” and “tolerance” and not about the very real need to avoid sin and repent.

While Christ did indeed teach us to love our neighbors, he never taught us about “tolerance.”

In fact, the word “tolerance” is used with a negative connotation in the Bible. In Revelations 2:20, it says, “Nevertheless, I have this against you: You tolerate that woman Jezebel, who calls herself a prophet. By her teaching she misleads my servants into sexual immorality and the eating of food sacrificed to idols.”

Here, it says that the worst sins of the Christians in Thyatria were not actively taking part in the sins of Jezebel, but rather that they stood by and tolerated her sins and false teachings, doing absolutely nothing to stop her.

This is not something that many Christians realize: We have a moral obligation to fight back against these evils.

It is not enough to simply not take an active part in them ourselves, if we let others preach these false teachings which brings others into evil, then we will have to answer for not doing what we were called to do.

Also, Christ taught love, and part of love means keeping others safe from sin. If you truly love someone, you want to save them from the snare of sin, not let them self-destruct by indulging and tolerating their sins.

Valenzuela simply does not understand the real teachings of Christ; she thinks that Christ preached “tolerance” when in reality, the Bible does not in any way teach the far left perversion of “tolerance.”

Christ tolerated sinners, but that was because he wanted them to leave their sinful lives behind and follow him. He did not tolerate them merely so that they could continue to wallow in sin.

Perhaps if Valenzuela took some time to seriously study the Christian faith, she would realize that Christianity teaches that in order to truly love others, we must be willing to help them out of sin.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.