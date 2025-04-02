Watch: Racist Lib Guest on 'The View' Unknowingly Pushes Repeal of Civil Rights Act of 1964, Sonny Hostin Nods Along

Ah, Elie Mystal. How we’ve missed you since the “vibe shift” voters in November delivered us — along with the shift at MSNBC that seems to be toward saner, if still progressive, voices on the network.

How have we missed you? Let me count the ways — 10 of them, to be exact, since that’s the number of “popular laws that are ruining America” chronicled in his new book, “Bad Law.” (Actually, it’s a “baker’s 10” because he throws in a chapter titled “Interlude: Why Is the Second Amendment So Violent and Stupid?” Bonus content!)

Mystal, a Harvard Law graduate, legal commentator, and contributor to lefty outlets such as MSNBC and The Nation, was on “The View” on Tuesday to promote “Bad Law” when he came with a worse idea: Why don’t we just eliminate every regulation passed during the first 189 years of this country’s existence?

And, predictably, host Sunny Hostin — also a lawyer, mind you — just nodded along in agreement.

Hostin brought up the Immigration and Nationality Act, which President Donald Trump’s administration is using to revoke the visas of some foreign students who lent support to violent campus protests in support of Hamas and against Israel.

One of the key provisions that they’re relying on is 8 U.S. Code 1227, which states that, “In general. [a]n alien whose presence or activities in the United States the Secretary of State has reasonable ground to believe would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States is deportable.”

Mystal said that this should be repealed not because he made a terribly convincing argument for it — pulling a few out-of-context quotes out during the segment that made the people who passed it look Very Bad™ — but because all laws should be repealed.

“One of my premises for the book is that every law passed before the 1965 Voting Rights Act should be presumptively unconstitutional,” Mystal said.

“Before the 1965 Voting Rights Act, we were functionally an apartheid country,” he continued. “Not everybody who lived here could vote here. Why should I give a f*** about some law some old white man passed in the 1920s like the Immigration and Nationality Act?”

Guest on “The View” says all laws before 1965 should be ruled null and void: “Why should I give a f*** about some law that some old White man passed in the 1920s?” pic.twitter.com/x4Y6veWgFg — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 1, 2025

Now, naturally, there’s a huge problem with this, which Mystal acknowledges in somewhat different language: If we were to revise the entire corpus of American law before the 1965 Voting Rights Act, it would turn out worse for the left.

“I personally do not think that I can convince people to open their hearts and minds to immigration,” Mystal said. “I understand that in our failing country treating people with respect and decency and humanity is a controversial position.”







Translation: People disagree with Elie Mystal, which means they are bad. Also, no word on whether he believes that Jewish students harassed by campus mobs should be treated “with respect and decency and humanity,” since folks getting the deportation heave-ho — like Columbia University rabblement-rouser Mahmoud Khalil — were busying themselves making sure they didn’t get that opportunity.

But I digress, because this doesn’t say why this is really stupid: namely, the fact that it would basically eliminate virtually everything passed before 1965, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964. (The Democrats voted against that one, just in case you were keeping score at home.)

And, while we’re at disassembling “some law[s] some old white man passed” before 1965, this calls into question constitutional amendments, as well. This means the abolition of slavery, citizenship for those “persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” the prohibition on segregation at the ballot box, and due process clause enumerated in the 13th through 15th Amendments, passed in the wake of the Civil War, are gone, too.

Oh, and no Twenty-Second Amendment, so Trump can run a third time. Thanks, Elie!

Should people like Mystal, who hate America, leave for whatever country they think is better? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (61 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The truth is that Mystal doesn’t hate the laws passed before 1965 as if it were a real dividing line in our jurisprudence. What liberals like this actually hate is America — and, by wiping the slate clean, his thought experiment would abolish America, the thing the left seems to hate most. (Right after God, naturally.) He hates the laws and the land, although he pretends to hate them under the pretense of just hating the white men who wrote the laws he really doesn’t like. That’s somehow better under our modern thought rubric, sadly.

I suppose that Mystal has to play at believing this because he wrote a high-concept book about his racist view on the iniquities of our past, but what’s the excuse of everyone on “The View,” nodding along like puppets in awe of this premise?

Do they not know what foolishness they’re agreeing to? Are they going to ask how we’re going to repeal and reenact every law ever passed before 1965? And do they understand that, when you adopt the moral position that everyone before a few years back had everything wrong, that eventually the woke reaper comes for you, too?

Also, it’s again no surprise that Mystal is a purveyor of anti-white racism in the purported name of so-called anti-racism; this is his racket and he’s quite proud of it. But those giving him airtime and just nodding along — or providing dishwater-mild opposition at best — need to answer for aiding and abetting the concept that every law conceived before 1965 is evil because of old white dudes. I’m almost willing to countenance someone getting paid for their Ibram X. Kendi-ish grift, but spreading it free of charge without asking any really tough questions is another problem entirely.

But, hey — if you want to eliminate everything passed under FDR, JFK, and the first part of LBJ’s administration, go to town, Elie. Let’s see how that works out for you. Doubtlessly you’ll spend the rest of your life braying about how you couldn’t “convince people to open up their hearts and minds” when things don’t go your way.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.