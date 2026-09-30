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A FlyDubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured on the tarmac after landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on Wednesday.
A FlyDubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured on the tarmac after landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on Wednesday. Another FlyDubai flight earlier in the day was the target of an attempted hijacking that was thwarted by sheer heroism. (Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images)

Watch: Radar Track Video Shows Hijacked Plane to Israel Plummeted as Middle Eastern Pilot Hijacked Plane

 By Randy DeSoto  September 30, 2026 at 4:17pm
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The desperate, life or death struggle aboard a hijacked airliner en route to Israel from Dubai on Wednesday is graphically illustrated in a medium few civilians bother to look at:

FlightRadar24, a Sweden-based site that tracks real-time flight information from aircraft around the world, has playback of FlyDubai Flight 1073 to Tel Aviv that shows the plane cruising for more than three hours at about 34,000 feet, then plummeting about 16,000 feet — or more than three miles — before passengers could subdue a murderous man at the controls and stabilize the aircraft.

The ordeal was launched when a man NBC News identified as the flight’s pilot stabbed the aircraft’s co-pilot in an apparent attempt to crash the plane — and kill all 174 aboard.

The co-pilot, identified as Capt. Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, managed to fight off his attacker long enough to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to swarm in and overpower the rogue pilot.

A post on X noted the rapid flight descent occured in under two minutes, with the plane, a Boeing 737 Max 8, hitting speeds of nearly 600 knots, well in excess of its maximum specifications of 541 knots.

A reported picture on social media of the aircraft after making an emergency landing in Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia showed that its rudder was severely damaged during the rapid descent.

Machchhar is being heralded as a hero for managing to get the cockpit door open, so the attacker could be subdued.

Off-duty pilots onboard then took over and landed the aircraft safely in Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X, “My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery. Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster.”

Related:
Revealed: How the Co-Pilot Saved Israel-Bound Flight While Suffering Massive Blood Loss from Hijacker Stabbing

“He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero.”

The Jerusalem Post reported that 166 passengers were Israelis.

Machchhar suffered “massive blood loss,” according to CNN.

Do you think what happened in that cockpit was most likely a terrorist attack?

Dr. Shota Musaev, a dentist on board who tended to the wounded man, said, “I started helping the pilot because he had lost a lot of blood and was in bad shape. He was covered in cuts — his head, his hands — they were practically sliced open, almost severed in two.”

Machchhar is in stable condition in a hospital in Saudi Arabia, according to India’s embassy in Riyadh.

The would-be hijacker is in custody in Saudi Arabia, according to NBC.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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