Watch: Rand Paul Goes Off on ‘Left-Wing Mob’ Member Jon Stewart: ‘The B.S. Meter is Through the Roof’

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul fired back at comedian Jon Stewart on Thursday after Stewart slammed him for objecting to a House bill that would reauthorize the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

“The B.S. meter is through the roof,” Paul told Fox News.

Paul added that Stewart was part of the “left-wing mob” and “really isn’t using his brain.”

“I know Jon Stewart. Jon Stewart is sometimes funny, sometimes informed. In this case, he’s neither funny nor informed,” Paul told Fox’s Neil Cavuto.

TRENDING: Report: Letting Pences Down Was Trump’s Greatest Regret After ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

The Kentucky Republican told Cavuto that he’s “spent his entire career putting forward pay-fors anytime spending is expanded.”

“It’s really kind of disgusting,” Paul went on to say.

“He pretended for years when he was on his comedy show to be somebody who could see both sides and see through the B.S. Now he is the B.S. The B.S. meter is through the roof when you see him calling people names and calling people an abomination, when I’m asking for something reasonable,” he said of Stewart.

The heated exchange began on Wednesday as Paul drew attacks by Democrats for opposing New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s attempt to get the Senate to approve the bill.

Paul objected, saying that the bill should be offset by cutting spending somewhere else.

He added that he would offer an amendment to the bill if it makes its way to the Senate floor for a vote, the Hill reported.

Stewart said he was “unimpressed” with Paul’s “fiscal responsibility virtue signaling.”

“It’s absolutely outrageous. Pardon me if I’m not impressed in any way by Rand Paul’s fiscal responsibility virtue signaling,” Stewart told Fox News.

Do you think Rand Paul is right? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (526 Votes) 6% (36 Votes)

“Now he stands up at the last minute, after 15 years of blood, sweat and tears from the 9/11 community, to say that it’s all over now. Now we’re going to balance the budget on the backs of the 9/11 first responder community,” Stewart added.

Paul defended his stance, noting that he has always been for cutting spending.

The current 9/11 compensation fund is set to run out this year, according to The Hill.

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell committed to bringing a vote to the Senate floor to extend the funding for the compensation fund after meeting with 9/11 first responders.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.