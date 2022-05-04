Share
News

Watch: Rand Paul Puts DHS Secretary Mayorkas on Hot Seat Over 'Disinformation Governance Board'

 By Richard Moorhead  May 4, 2022 at 3:35pm
Share

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

The beleaguered Biden cabinet member faced criticism for his job performance.

Republicans skewered Mayorkas over his refusal to enforce immigration law and halt the tidal wave of illegals infiltrating the U.S. southern border.

Trending:
You Won't See Biden Holding Media Events in Oval Office for One Devastating Reason: Report

Sen. Rand Paul questioned Mayorkas on the creation of a new “Disinformation Governance Board” within DHS.

Mayorkas rejected claims that the bizarre “Disinformation” board would be used to thought-police the American public, instead emphasizing that the entity would focus on disinformation from Iran, Russia and human smuggling cartels.

Should the Disinformation Governance Board be abolished?

Paul rejected the notion that DHS or the federal government should be in the policing of “disinformation,” pointing to previous instances of U.S. government-backed false information.

“We can’t even agree what disinformation is. You can’t even agree that it was disinformation that the Russians fed … to the Steele dossier.”

“If you can’t agree to that, how are we ever going to come to an agreement on what is disinformation, so you can police it on social media?”

Paul pointed to the federal government as the largest purveyor of disinformation in American history.

“I think you’ve got no idea what disinformation is, and I don’t think the government’s capable of it … Are you familiar with George W. Bush and the weapons of mass destruction?”

Related:
DHS Secretary Claims He Was 'Not Aware' of Disinformation Board Chair's Troubling History of Pushing Leftist Falsehoods

Claims of the Disinformation Governance Board’s independence have been complicated by the appointment of a partisan leftist to lead the agency.

Nina Jankowicz dismissed coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop as disinformation in the run-up of the 2020 election.

The disinformation scholar also admitted to receiving funding from Facebook.

House Republicans have called for the impeachment of Mayorkas, citing the illegal immigration crisis he’s overseen at the border.

Although articles of impeachment are unlikely to pass a Democratic House majority, it’s possible that the GOP could send an impeachment of Mayorkas to the Senate if they win in November.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Watch: Joe Biden Reminisces About Eating Lunch with Segregationist Senators
Texas' Abbott Targets Law That Guarantees Illegal Aliens a Right to American Education
Ron DeSantis Banned from New York Jewish Museum in the Name of 'Inclusivity'
Woke District Attorney Rules Out Felony Charges for Man Who Attacked Dave Chappelle with Fake Gun
No Thanks: Ohio Democrat Senate Campaign Rejects Help from Toxic Lincoln Project
See more...

Conversation