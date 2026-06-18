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A police officer stands on duty as people arrive to cast their vote in the Makerfield by-election, at a polling station set up at a Library in Winstanley, part of the Makerfield parliamentary constituency, in northwest England on June 18, 2026.
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A police officer stands on duty as people arrive to cast their vote in the Makerfield by-election, at a polling station set up at a Library in Winstanley, part of the Makerfield parliamentary constituency, in northwest England on June 18, 2026. (Darren Staples - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: As Rape Gang Report Sets UK on Fire, People Recall Sick Video Where Wales Used 12-Year-Old Girls to Attract 'Refugees'

 By Samuel Short  June 18, 2026 at 7:53am
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The release of The Rape Gang Inquiry report has set Britain ablaze, validating the rage of millions of native British that their beloved homeland is being terrorized by Islamic predators.

Now, footage has been released depicting how authorities invited this evil in, showing them their potential victims to entice migration.

The summary of the report could not be more conclusive: “The scale of the crimes committed is staggering. It has been previously established that, at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma.”

“The true number is probably higher.”

“Perpetrators from Pakistani Muslim and other Muslim backgrounds operated under an honour- and shame-based clan code that treated non-Muslim girls, especially white working class girls, as property available for sexual use.”

The footage in question was posted on Wednesday, showing schoolgirls talking about living in the country and why it’s the right decision for “refugees.”

According to the International Business Times, the video is dated to 2023, with the students being from Brynteg Comprehensive School in Bridgend, Wales.

Should every official who knew about the rape gangs but did nothing be sent to prison?

The girls, some as young as 12, start by saying hello as one tells the camera, “We understand being a refugee isn’t easy.” Another adds, “Fleeing your country is difficult, but Wales wants to help you feel welcome.”

They tell the camera “we welcome anyone and everyone,” before delving into specifics about what the Welsh Refugee Council can offer, such as jobs, language training, education, and healthcare.

The video concludes with one girl saying, “We understand you’ve been through a lot and that’s why the Welsh Refugee Council is here to help you.”

Related:
Persecution: Christian Cop Suspended After Fellow Officers Reported Book in His Locker By Ex-Muslim Turned Christian

In his newest work, “Suicidal Empathy: Dying to be Kind,” Concordia University Professor of Marketing Gad Saad included a disturbing statement that reveals the reality of Middle Eastern men’s views of the West he claims they told him firsthand — “The West is a woman to be mounted.”

It’s an absolutely disgusting and perverse mentality, likely one energized by footage like this. The motivation behind making such an appeal by Welsh authorities correlates to Saad’s assertion that our undying commitment to tolerance and diversity is going to bring about our end.

These young women are Lot’s daughters, offered to the Sodomites to have their way with to protect his guests.

The hammer of justice needs to come crashing down on every last person involved in this evil affair. The barbarians who hurt these innocent children must face life in prison or execution. The authorities who enabled the abuse, ignored it, and covered it up must face the same punishment.

Britain was once such a magnificent land. The cloudy skies, sleepy hamlets, rich history, and Anglo culture gave it a unique charm. This was the home of literary geniuses like Tolkien and fearless statesmen like Churchill.

Now it’s a dumping ground for savages whose Satanic, pedophilic tendencies run amok.

Weep for Britain and pray to God they can turn back time.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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