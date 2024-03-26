Share
Watch: Rapper Diddy's Home Raided by Feds, Linked to Sex Trafficking Investigation

 By Jack Davis  March 25, 2024 at 5:40pm
Homeland Security agents on Monday searched two homes belonging to rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been dogged by lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

One search took place in a $40 million home Combs owns in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, while the other was on Star Island in Miami, according to KTTV.

The raids were part of a criminal inquiry led by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, according to The New York Times, which cited a law enforcement official it did not name.

TMZ said that according to reports, the raid was linked to sex trafficking allegations that have surrounded Combs in recent months.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” a Department of Homeland Security representative said.

KTTV quoted homeland security expert Hal Kempfer, who offered the opinion that the raid was linked to allegations of young women being drugged.

Combs has dealt with a pile of sexual assault claims in recent months, including one from Casandra Ventura, an R&B singer who goes by Cassie. She accused Combs of abuse over the 13 years they dated. That suit was settled.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” said Doug Wigdor, a lawyer for Ventura and another of Diddy’s accusers.

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Although Ventura settled her suit, in November two other women sued Combs, citing allegations of sexual assault, beatings and forced drugging that took place in the 1990s.

In February, a male music producer sued Combs alleging multiple instances of unsolicited groping and sexual touching.

A lawyer for Combs said none of that was true.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” attorney Shawn Holley said in response. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

As noted by the Los Angeles Times, Combs released a statement about the lawsuits.

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he posted.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation