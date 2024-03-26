Watch: Rapper Diddy's Home Raided by Feds, Linked to Sex Trafficking Investigation

Homeland Security agents on Monday searched two homes belonging to rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been dogged by lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

One search took place in a $40 million home Combs owns in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, while the other was on Star Island in Miami, according to KTTV.

The raids were part of a criminal inquiry led by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, according to The New York Times, which cited a law enforcement official it did not name.

TMZ said that according to reports, the raid was linked to sex trafficking allegations that have surrounded Combs in recent months.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” a Department of Homeland Security representative said.

The year of truth has come for Diddy. The installed are getting exposed. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) March 25, 2024

KTTV quoted homeland security expert Hal Kempfer, who offered the opinion that the raid was linked to allegations of young women being drugged.

Combs has dealt with a pile of sexual assault claims in recent months, including one from Casandra Ventura, an R&B singer who goes by Cassie. She accused Combs of abuse over the 13 years they dated. That suit was settled.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” said Doug Wigdor, a lawyer for Ventura and another of Diddy’s accusers.

BREAKING Federal agents have raided the home of Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles. TMZ is reporting they’ve also raided his home in Miami. pic.twitter.com/w6hwKiRLwe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 25, 2024

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Although Ventura settled her suit, in November two other women sued Combs, citing allegations of sexual assault, beatings and forced drugging that took place in the 1990s.

In February, a male music producer sued Combs alleging multiple instances of unsolicited groping and sexual touching.

Diddy was raided by Homeland Security in connection with a sex trafficking investigation, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/69CTe8ATF1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2024

A lawyer for Combs said none of that was true.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” attorney Shawn Holley said in response. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

As noted by the Los Angeles Times, Combs released a statement about the lawsuits.

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he posted.

