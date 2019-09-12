Watch Rare Moment Whoopi Goldberg Is Right, Blasts 300+ Lawmakers for 9/11 Disrespect

Stopped clocks can be right twice a day. Yes, even the stopped clocks on ABC’s “The View.”

Proving that she can’t be wrong 100 percent of the time, Whoopi Goldberg blasted over 300 members of Congress who decided not to show up for a moment of silence for the victims of 9/11.

Members of the House of Representatives observed the moment of silence on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, led by Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, both of California.

The members would eventually break into “God Bless America” in a moment that went viral.

Incredibly moving morning on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as Members of Congress came together to honor the thousands of Americans who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and pay tribute to the brave first responders who rushed into harm’s way. We will #NeverForget. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SD1TwdNnXS — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 11, 2019

However, you might notice that those steps don’t seem especially full when you consider that there are 435 members of the House.

This didn’t make Goldberg particularly happy, as she made clear Wednesday on “The View.”

“Well, this is going to be slightly annoying to everybody because not everyone is honoring moments of silence,” Goldberg said.

“Apparently, only 26 percent of House members showed up to the moment of silence on the steps of the Capitol this morning.”

“Shameful,” co-host Meghan McCain said.

“You know, we don’t know why folks weren’t there,” Goldberg continued. “We don’t know why they weren’t there. But this might not have been the right day to screw around with the optics.

“I’m just saying, you know, this is a moment that affected everyone in this country, not just New Yorkers. They came for America. Hit us here first and then went other places to take us, try to take us down.

“That affected many more people than just us here, and this is an American issue. And every one of you people — every one of you — should be out there, honoring what you didn’t have to do, that they did.”

Whoopi’s very right here: The optics are genuinely horrible.

On that fateful morning 18 years ago, nearly 3,000 people died. Many of them were first responders; if it became a cliché to say they were running up the stairs of the twin towers while everyone else was running down them, it’s because that was the haunting truth.

There were 19 villains and innumerable heroes on that day. In the days and years to come, more heroes would give their lives because of what happened on 9/11. Some of them died in Afghanistan. Some of them died because of diseases directly traceable to their work at ground zero.

All of them deserve to be celebrated.

The fact that every member of the House wasn’t out on those steps was shameful. B

eing out there on 9/11 was literally the least they could do. It was certainly a lot less arduous than what our first responders and troops did.

After the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, we all said two words: “Never forget.” Whoopi is right to be furious, because even many of our lawmakers have forgotten.

