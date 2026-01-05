Watch: Ravens Kicker Points to Scripture After Season-Ending Field Goal Miss

Take it from a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan: On Sunday night, the arch-rival Baltimore Ravens shone brightest in defeat.

Indeed, no one shone brighter than Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop, whose missed field goal as time expired gave the Steelers the AFC North division title and brought Baltimore’s season to an abrupt end.

Speaking to reporters after the gut-wrenching missed kick, Loop praised God and cited the Bible.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, one reporter asked Loop about a “verse” or “book” the young kicker appeared to be reading before the game. Loop replied that he had written down a prayer and decided to revisit it.

“Faith is a big part of my life,” he said. “And right now, I’m reading the Book of Romans. And in Romans 8, it says “And God works for the good of those who love Him, who are called according to his purpose.”

“And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)

Loop then spoke of loving his teammates and expressed gratitude for the “blessing” of playing for Baltimore.

Above all, however, he said that reading the verse reminded him that “God’s got my back, even when stuff sucks.”

“God’s got my back, even when stuff sucks.” This is awesome to see from Ravens kicker Tyler Loop answering questions and pointing to the Lord after a tough loss Sunday night against Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/nQAPhLelky — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 5, 2026

Loop’s 44-yard missed field goal capped off what one X user called perhaps “the craziest ending in NFL history.”

Down 24-20 with less than a minute to play, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Calvin Austin III, but normally reliable kicker Chris Boswell missed the extra point. That left Pittsburgh with a 26-24 lead and made them susceptible to a potential game- and season-ending field goal.

Sure enough, the Ravens drove into field goal range. Quarterback Lamar Jackson converted a 4th-and-7 near midfield by hitting tight end Isaiah Likely with a 26-yard pass to the Steelers’ 24-yard line, setting up Loop’s game-winning attempt.

Fortunately for Steelers fans, the rookie kicker pushed the ball wide right.

WATCH: Steelers vs Ravens Week 18 final minute may be the craziest ending in NFL history pic.twitter.com/uTo4Ru3BPp — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 5, 2026

Football fans undoubtedly will agree that Loop’s errant kick constitutes one of the most dramatic missed field goals in NFL history.

Nonetheless, one hopes that history will reflect well on the rookie kicker and at least one of his teammates.

For instance, Baltimore star running back Derrick Henry shone brightest after the game by expressing empathy for Loop.

“I feel for Tyler,” Henry said in another clip posted to X. “I talked to him and I just told him to keep his spirits up, deal with it tonight, and tomorrow the sun rises again.”

To those encouraging words, however, Henry added what sounded like the perspective of a mature theologian.

“I just told him that the story after this is gonna be great for him, because God put him in this position to use him as an example to something that is adversity,” the running back continued, “and then [I] can’t wait to see him overcome it on the other side. But I just told him to trust God’s plan, man. He wouldn’t have him put in this position if he wasn’t strong enough to handle it. I know it’s tough right now, but I think when it’s all said and done, he’ll look back on it and appreciate the moment.”

Derrick Henry on his teammate Tyler Loop: “I feel for Tyler. I just told him to keep his spirits up, deal with it tonight and then tomorrow the sun rises again. I just told him the story after this is gonna be great for him because God put him in this position to use him as an… pic.twitter.com/uGOZ7bdaux — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) January 5, 2026

What an incredible perspective from Loop’s teammate and one of the NFL’s best players.

To appreciate those words, one must remember that the 32-year-old Henry has enjoyed a stellar yet bittersweet career. Despite rushing for 13,018 yards, good for 10th all-time, he has never played in a Super Bowl. Given his age, the odds of him reaching that goal diminish significantly with each passing season.

In other words, in a moment of profound personal disappointment, Henry lifted a teammate by reminding him of God’s love.

It might sound platitudinous to say that a team won in defeat. But the Ravens, led by Loop and Henry, most certainly did.

