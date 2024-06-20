Watch: Refs Miss Blatant Foul as Caitlin Clark Gets Slapped, Sparks Instant Rage in Fans Who've Had Enough

Caitlin Clark fans were disgusted after referees missed a blatant foul on the Indiana Fever guard during Wednesday’s game against the Washington Mystics.

A video clip showed Clark getting smacked across the arm by Mystics center Stefanie Dolson as she went in for a layup.

The WNBA rookie sensation reacted with disbelief, saying, “Are you kidding me?”

She can be heard saying the slap was a foul.

Caitlin Clark got hit across the arm and no foul was called 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AEHxkQwrJo — WNBA Got Game (@wnbagotgame) June 20, 2024

Cory Woodroof of USA Today’s For the Win said the referees “missed a blatant foul.”

“Clark taking hard fouls has been a talking point of the WNBA season, but this block from Mystics center Stefanie Dolson clearly smacked Clark’s arm as she was going up for the basket,” he wrote.

“Rather than rule it a foul, the referees held the whistle and let the game continue.”

Is Caitlin Clark targeted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (444 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

“It’s going to continue to be a focal point this season for how teams are playing Clark and if it crosses a line into foul territory, but this seems like it was an obvious call the referees just missed,” Woodroof said.

Although the Fever won the game 88-81, the missed call ignited a social media uproar.

“How does she not get even these obvious foul calls???” one person asked on X.

Caitlin Clark is indeed the Steph Curry on #WNBA How does she not get even these obvious foul calls???#FeverRising pic.twitter.com/NLFKwL6GJh — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) June 20, 2024

How is this not a foul on Caitlin Clark?pic.twitter.com/SCHsVOUoeV — 30 (@Stephdisciple) June 20, 2024

she smacked the hell out of her arm its a foul lmao — ≷ (@r4c00ni3) June 20, 2024

I think you mean was she fouled – yes, hacked across the arm. Mr Magoo could make that call — MEL711 (@MEL18451) June 20, 2024

One user asked, “Where’s that special whistle …” Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese claimed referees use to give Clark favorable treatment.

In response, another person observed that Clark “gets fouled so much off-ball and refs let it happen.”

CC gets a bad whistle if any. She gets fouled so much off-ball and refs let it happen — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) June 20, 2024

The WNBA needs to wake up and understand that Clark is a rainmaker whose undisputed star power has catapulted the heretofore lackluster sports league.

Thanks to the former Iowa star, TV ratings of WNBA games have skyrocketed, along with ticket sales and merchandise purchases.

The league doesn’t have to treat the NCAA scoring champ with kid gloves, but it should at least make sure she’s treated fairly.

If Clark gets injured by jealous haters and is sidelined, the league will once again sink back into obscurity.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.