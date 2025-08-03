Watch: Reigning NFL MVP Stops Signing Autographs the Instant He Sees Fans from the Military

Last year’s MVP for the National Football League, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, pulled a classy move last week after he noticed fans from the military were nearby while he was signing autographs.

He literally tipped his cap to the service members who were at Bills Training Camp, shaking hands with each one of them before signing their memorabilia.

This wasn’t the first time Allen has given some love to the troops.

In one instance, Allen’s wide receiver teammate, Keon Coleman, had spent time at U.S. Army Fort Johnson — which has the Joint Readiness Training Center — and held a Q&A session with active duty service members back in March, according to the sports website Heavy.com.

Service members in the audience asked Coleman to Facetime with Allen, and one even made a bet about whether the MVP would pick up or not.

The service member said he’d do 50 push-ups if Allen answered, Heavy.com reported.

After a brief wait, Allen picked up the call.

“Oh, he picked up,” Coleman said before telling Allen, “I’m doing a Q&A at an Army base right now, someone asked me if you would answer.”

Allen proceeded to send a positive message to the U.S. Army members there before ending the call.

Do you watch the NFL? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 50% (915 Votes) No: 50% (916 Votes)

“He said thank you for y’all service,” Coleman told them.

Allen had previously sent Super Bowl tickets to a U.S. Army veteran after the team’s tough playoff loss in 2022, and reportedly sent a handwritten note to an active Army member who was serving overseas.

This is a nice reminder that not all famous entertainers are soulless.

Some of them, like Allen, appreciate the sacrifices these brave men and women make while giving them the respect they deserve.

Most people in Hollywood, the music business, and the sports industry are far-left.

They show little appreciation for tradition, duty, or the United States as a whole. Selflessness is usually not at the top of their list, either.

Yet there are still a precious few who recognize we live in the greatest country on earth, but that our freedom comes at a cost.

Let us hope more famous individuals follow Allen’s strong example, honoring the country that helped make them famous in the first place.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.