Watch: Renee Good's Former Father-in-Law Refuses to Take CNN's Bait, Quotes the Bible Instead

The establishment media has spent years spewing venom against President Donald Trump and agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Thus, nothing could bring greater satisfaction than watching the love of God stymie yet another media attempt to spread hatred.

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Timmy Macklin Sr., former father-in-law of 37-year-old Renee Good — the anti-ICE activist who lost her life after striking an ICE agent with her car last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota — repeatedly praised God and quoted the Bible rather than respond to host Erin Burnett’s repeated promptings to say something negative about Trump or the ICE agent who fatally shot Good.

“You just heard the president speak about your former daughter-in-law,” Burnett said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “What’s your reaction?”

“Well, you know, I’m myself, I’m a Trump supporter also,” Macklin replied.

Good’s former father-in-law proceeded to describe her as an “amazing person,” “full of life,” and “a good mother.”

According to NBC News, Macklin’s son, Tim Macklin Jr., separated from Good after roughly five years of marriage. Together they had a son, now age 6. The younger Macklin passed away in 2023 at age 36.

“I just think we make bad choices,” the elder Macklin said moments later. “That’s the problem: There’s so much chaos in the whole world today. And that’s why the Bible says if my people would humble themselves and seek his face and pray, and turn from their wicked ways, God will hear from Heaven and forgive our sins and heal our land.'”

It is not clear whether Burnett expected Macklin to cite “bad choices” or to paraphrase 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Either way, moments later, the CNN host tried again to stir controversy.

“I want to ask you about this,” Burnett said, stuttering somewhat as if she almost expected her question to backfire. “You know, when you talk about the confusion, and you’ve been open obviously about your support for the president …”

By setting up her question that way, Burnett signaled that she intended to ask something that invited criticism of Trump. Sure enough, the host wanted to know how Macklin felt about the Department of Justice potentially launching an investigation into the actions of Good and her “wife” Rebecca, but not into the actions of the ICE agent who fatally shot Good.

True to form, Macklin chose to show grace toward everyone involved in the tragedy.

“Well, you know, I’m not blaming anybody,” he replied. “I mean, it’s a hard situation all the way around.”

Macklin then noted that the ICE agent probably had little time to react. Moreover, the former father-in-law had no intention of turning anyone into an adversary or scapegoat.

“I don’t have any enemies,” he said. “I love everybody. That’s what the Bible tells us: love our neighbors as we love ourselves. But you know, I think there’s some bad choices. And the Word says, ‘for the wrath of God will come upon the children of disobedience.’”

After paraphrasing both Mark 12:31 and Colossians 3:6, Macklin again refused to assign fault.

“I don’t blame ICE, I don’t blame Rebecca, I don’t blame Renee,” he said. “I just wish that, you know, if we’re walking in the spirit of God, I don’t think she would have been there. That’s the way I look at it.”

NEW: Renee Good’s former father-in-law says he doesn’t blame ICE, calls on people to love one another, turn from their wicked ways and turn to God. CNN’s Erin Burnett kept prodding Timmy Macklin Sr. to get him to take a side. “I don’t blame ICE. I don’t blame Rebecca. I don’t… pic.twitter.com/79KnsEdFgS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 14, 2026

Burnett, of course, hoped for red meat to feed CNN’s anti-ICE audience.

Instead, she received a master class in how to disarm the establishment media by simply turning to God.

