A bullet hole is in the windshield of a car from a shooting involving an ICE officer on Jan. 7, 2025 in Minneapolis.
A bullet hole is in the windshield of a car from a shooting involving an ICE officer on Jan. 7, 2025 in Minneapolis. (Tom Baker / AP Photo)

Watch: Renee Good's Lesbian Partner Made a Devastating Admission Moments After the Shooting While on Camera - Dems Will Bury It

 By Samuel Short  January 8, 2026 at 7:45am
Wednesday’s fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer has brought even more national attention to arrest and deportation efforts and more national attention still to the state of Minnesota after seemingly countless fraud schemes in the Somali population were exposed.

On the former, media members and the public alike took to dissecting Wednesday’s footage of Good’s altercation with ICE as she tried to stop officers from doing their jobs, parking her car in the street and refusing to move it.

Good’s last moments as she tried to drive into an officer have been the subject of intense debate as to what her intentions actually were, but another telling moment from her partner reveals why she was trying to stop ICE in the first place.

According to the New York Post, Good’s partner, in the immediate aftermath, was heard saying, “I made her come down here, it’s my fault.”

“They just shot my wife,” she added.

Good’s partner was filmed on the scene, visibly in agony over what just unfolded.

Per the Post, Good had been a one of several people, “stalking and impeding” ICE that day.

The comments from her partner provide a more holistic explanation of that moment.

Left-wing media outlets consistently refuse to look at the entire story when a fatal shooting takes place involving law enforcement.

Here, you get Good’s partner bringing her out to do this, Good being a problem for ICE that day already, Good refusing to comply with officers telling her to get out of her car, and Good putting her foot on the gas with an agent in front of her vehicle.

Shrieking BLM Leader Puts ICE Officers in Additional Danger with Sick 'Demon' Claim

That doesn’t even account for the rhetorical dimension with Democrats stoking the flames by comparing ICE to the Gestapo.

The other aspect involves the decision Good made.

She put herself in a dangerous position, stopping armed federal officers from arresting dangerous people.

The Department of Homeland Security reported a 1,154 percent increase in assaults on officers in November.

That is not to mention deadly shootings targeting ICE detention centers.

Officers go into far-left cities understandable on their guard.

By putting yourself between them and their job to enforce the law, you play an incredibly dangerous game.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




