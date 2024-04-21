Watch: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Scolds Dems Waving Ukrainian Flags After Vote - 'Put Those Damn Flags Away!'

On Saturday, the House of Representatives approved a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine despite fierce opposition from within the Republican majority.

The bill passed 311-112, with more Democrats voting in favor than Republicans. Only 101 Republicans backed the military and economic aid for Ukraine, while 112 voted against it, according to Fox News.

As soon as the votes were counted, several Democrats began waving Ukrainian flags in celebration, violating House protocol.

When Republican presiding officer Rep. Marc Molinaro of New York asked the House to maintain proper decorum, stating that “flag waving on the floor of the House is not appropriate,” there were laughs and groans.

Eventually, Molinaro apparently noted that Rep. Anna Paulina, a Florida Republican, wished to be recognized, the congressional record shows.

“For what purpose does the gentleman from Florida, the gentlewoman from Florida, rise?” Molinaro asked.

“Put those damn flags away,” the freshman lawmaker said — giving a lesson to Democrats who’ve been in the chamber much longer than her single term.







Luna posted a clip of the exchange on X.

“Put those damn flags away,” she wrote. “It is a disgrace to display any other flag than the American flag in the House Chamber!”

Put those damn flags away. It is a disgrace to display any other flag than the American flag in the House Chamber! pic.twitter.com/WDjU7lQYi2 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 20, 2024

Other Republicans also expressed their disgust at the shameful sight of a foreign flag being waved by U.S. representatives on the House floor.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky posted, “Ukrainian flags fly in the chamber of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives as they vote to send more of your hard-earned money to a corrupt foreign regime. And just like that they shout ‘UKRAINE! UKRAINE!’ while happily working to secure Ukraine’s borders, not ours.”

Ukrainian flags fly in the chamber of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives as they vote to send more of your hard-earned money to a corrupt foreign regime. And just like that they shout “UKRAINE! UKRAINE!”while happily working to secure Ukraine’s borders, not ours. pic.twitter.com/ZXZo1kliNl — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 20, 2024

Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina wrote, “For the Swamp, it’s Ukraine First and America Last. Gleefully waving Ukrainian flags as the American people suffer under Biden’s border invasion. In case it wasn’t obvious, I voted NO.”

For the Swamp, it’s Ukraine First and America Last. Gleefully waving Ukrainian flags as the American people suffer under Biden’s border invasion. In case it wasn’t obvious, I voted NO. pic.twitter.com/9qIALGrnEM — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) April 20, 2024

Social media users also had some choice words to say about the appalling behavior of the House Democrats rejoicing in billions of U.S. taxpayer money going to another country while the country’s own borders are undefended.

Expel every single member of Congress who waived a Ukrainian flag today on the floor of the US House. And then send them to the frontlines of Ukraine. If you love it so much, move there. Enough of these America Last traitors. The country is going to hell. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 20, 2024

Speaking to members of the media after the vote, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said that her colleagues have been “too obsessed with funding of wars and the murder industry” to actually understand how angry Americans are.

“This is the sellout of America today,” Green said. “When we had members of Congress in there waving the Ukrainian flag on the United States House of Representatives’ floor while we’re doing nothing to secure our border. I think every American in this country should be furious.”

“This is the sellout of America today. When we had members of Congress in there waving the Ukrainian flag on the United States House of Representatives’ floor while we’re doing nothing to secure our border. I think every American in this country should be furious.” pic.twitter.com/kBCBW1QQau — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 20, 2024

Minority leader, Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, posted a portion of his speech on the House floor. In the speech, Jeffries says, “This is the time to choose … We can choose freedom or tyranny. We can choose truth or propaganda. We can choose Ukraine or Russia …”

National Security legislation that supports democracy and freedom has passed the House overwhelmingly. We will stand with Ukraine until victory is won. pic.twitter.com/ssmjzoMnol — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 20, 2024

Regardless of the choice the flag wavers said they were making, there was one choice they were clearly not making.

Sending billions of taxpayer dollars to another country is not a reason to celebrate, even if you believe it is the right thing to do.

It is a choice that puts additional burdens on the people these representatives have sworn to represent.

It loads our children with financial burdens. It leaves our own borders exposed while we protect another country’s borders. It is not a reason to rejoice.

When the obviously coordinated Ukrainian flags appeared “spontaneously” on the House floor, it revealed one thing:

For those waving those flags, it has never been about choosing America.

