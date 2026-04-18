Watch: Rep. Boebert Planning Motion to Expel Ilhan Omar from Congress Over Alleged Incestuous Marriage - 'That One's Mine... I Have Dibs'

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, knows that Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Oman must go.

Indeed, between the gargantuan Somali fraud scandal and the recent rape accusations against now-former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, the GOP has a golden opportunity to keep Democrats on the defensive and to forever associate Omar’s name with fraud.

In a clip posted Wednesday to the social media platform X, Boebert told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, “That one’s mine, yes, I have dibs on the Ilhan Omar expulsion.”

Of course, expelling Omar from Congress would require proving that she committed immigration fraud by marrying her brother in 2009.

Late last month, Vice President JD Vance, tapped by President Donald Trump to head a new anti-fraud task force, told Johnson that he and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller have already discussed what to do about Omar, who they believe “definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America.”

“He says Stephen Miller has the files!” an animated Johnson said of Vance on his podcast, “The Benny Show.”

Then, Johnson turned to Boebert.

“What should happen to your bestie, Ilhan Omar, in Congress?” the podcaster asked.

First, the Colorado lawmaker proved that she has a sense of humor when it comes to the Trump administration.

“Well, any time I hear the administration has files, I kind of clutch my pearls,” she replied. “Like, wait, what do you mean? Is it in a binder? I don’t know. Whose desk is it on?”

Those quips, of course, referred to former Attorney General Pam Bondi’s disastrous handling of files pertaining to deceased sex offender and suspected sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — files she released to the public by handing infamous binders to a group of conservative influencers outside the White House in February 2025.

From there, however, Boebert took the question seriously.

“A censure isn’t enough,” Boebert said moments later. “She needs to be expelled from Congress.”

Then, Boebert demanded that “if the admin has the files, show us.”

Needless to say, any attempt to expel Omar from Congress would require ironclad evidence of her alleged crime.

Should the administration produce said evidence, Boebert pledged to take the lead on expulsion.

“I would love to go ahead and say that that one’s mine,” she said. “Yes, I have dibs on the Ilhan Omar expulsion.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert Announces She Will Move to EXPEL Ilhan Omar from Congress The comments come as JD Vance Confirmed to Me that Omar Committed Immigration Fraud. Rep. Boebert didn’t hesitate when I asked if she’d introduce an expulsion resolution to boot Omar from… pic.twitter.com/POWzIm0633 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 15, 2026

Republican voters, of course, would love to believe that our elected officials take Omar’s alleged immigration fraud seriously.

Those of us with sober minds and clear memories, however, can do little more than keep our fingers crossed. After all, the Trump administration has not exactly shown vigor in prosecuting Democrats accused of crimes, including treason.

Furthermore, it was Democrat women, not GOP investigators, who exposed Swalwell’s allegedly predatory sexual behavior.

In short, we want to believe that elected Republicans will take action against Omar. But the responsibility for making us believe it rests with them.

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