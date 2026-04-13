Watch: Rep. Burchett Reveals Gov't Giving $40 Million per Week to the Taliban and Dems Oppose Ending It

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) did not mince words when he pulled back the curtain on where some American tax dollars are going this past week.

In an interview with radio host Jesse Kelly, the Tennessee Republican described a system that sounds less like foreign aid and more like a revolving door of wasted cash and fraud.

Burchett said billions are flowing through so-called non-government organizations and international bodies with little to no transparency.

He pointed directly to the United Nations and a sprawling network of NGOs as conduits for that money.

Millions are sent to the Taliban’s Central Bank every week. The bill to stop the cash flow is stalled in the Senate. Urge @SenJohnBarrasso to pass the No Tax Dollars For Terrorists Act. He’s the Majority Whip. He can bring this bill to the floor for a vote. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/quMF3KZM2E — Legend (@realLegendAfg) April 8, 2026

According to Burchett, the total is staggering and still growing, and the spending has the total support of Democrats in the Senate.

He cited a State Department memo estimating that more than $5 billion has been sent out.

Burchett’s most striking claim should evoke concern if not anger.

He said roughly $40 million per week is effectively making its way into Taliban-controlled territory.

That is American money, collected from working taxpayers, ending up in the hands of people who openly despise them and want them dead.

The congressman tied this issue to his own bill, the No Tax Dollars For Terrorists Act, which has been sitting dormant in the Senate for about a year.

Seven months ago, the House passed Rep. Tim Burchett's No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act to STOP sending $40 MILLION EVERY WEEK to the TALIBAN. Senate Majority Leader John Thune & Senate GOP have done nothing with it. We need new Senate leadership NOW. pic.twitter.com/AVarkuhICe — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) February 11, 2026

It is a bill that should be a political no-brainer for Senate Republicans.

Stopping money from reaching terrorists should be anything but controversial, yet here we are.

Why would anyone object to stopping taxpayer dollars from reaching hostile regimes?

Burchett even pointed out that passing his simple bill would be an easy messaging win for Republicans, but that assumes Republicans are willing to act.

This is why the story becomes less about Democrats and more about the GOP.

Senate Republicans have had repeated opportunities to pass meaningful legislation, such as the SAVE Act, but refuse to do anything.

Why would we expect Senate Majority Leader John Thune to schedule a vote that stops funding Islamist fanatics?

To be fair, not every dollar sent to Afghanistan is probably landing in the hands of terrorists.

Some of it is likely filtered through aid programs and administrative layers and ultimately laundered back into the U.S to Democrats and their allies.

Maybe some of that cash is also benefiting Republicans who refuse to stop sending it.

What other explanation could there possibly be for not voting to pass this bill immediately?

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