Watch: Rep. Eric Swalwell Melts Down Over AI Pics of Trump Saving Ducks from Migrants After Viral Claims

 By Randy DeSoto  September 10, 2024 at 5:47pm
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California appeared to lose it at a Congressional hearing Tuesday over a comical image of former President Donald Trump protecting a cat and a duck.

The GOP House Judiciary Committee shared the computer-generated image on social media platform X with the caption, “Protect our ducks and kittens in Ohio.”

The picture is in reference to an unsubstantiated account from a Springfield, Ohio, resident given at a recent city commission meeting that Haitian migrants are killing and eating ducks from public parks.

Trump Wakes Up to Encouraging News on Morning of Debate - Kamala Appears to Be Slipping in Newest Poll

Springfield is a city of approximately 60,000 people in central Ohio that has seen an influx of between 15,000 and 20,000 Haitians over the past four years, the New York Post reported.

There have been other unverified accounts of people’s pets being abducted and eaten. A non-Haitian woman was recently charged with killing and consuming a neighbor’s cat in the Canton, Ohio, area, according to USA Today.

Another photo that went viral on social media after it was snapped in July showed a man on a street corner in Columbus, Ohio, carrying what appeared to be a dead goose.

The Columbus Dispatch did an article saying the man who published it on Reddit has come to regret doing so.

“He never expected it to be used as proof by right-wing figures falsely claiming that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets and wildlife,” the outlet reported.

“I wish I never took it, for sure. And I hate that the picture that I took is being weaponized to use against immigrants, or really, any other group,” the man told the Disptach.

ABC Moderators Called Out as Double Standard Becomes Evident: 'A Disgraceful Failure'

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio posted Monday on X, “When President Trump was in office: 1. The border was secure. 2. Illegal aliens weren’t eating your pets.”

At a House Judiciary Committee meeting Tuesday on the southern border crisis, Swalwell accused Republicans of not taking the issue seriously. He displayed a blown-up image of Trump with the kitten and duck as proof.

“What in the hell is this? The chairman tweets, ‘Protect our ducks and kittens in Ohio!’ because he goes down some crazy rabbit hole, completely debunked, that aliens are eating pets. My God, are you okay, Mr. Chairman?” Swalwell asked, directing his question to Jordan.

“I don’t know why you would do this, I hope you are OK. I don’t know if the aliens who are eating your ducks are in the room with us right now, but Mr. Chairman this is a serious issue,” the Democrat added.

“These people have loved ones who have been lost. And you tweeted this?” Swalwell asked, referring to people who had testified earlier in the hearing about Americans who had been killed by migrant criminals.

Beyond the GOP Judiciary Committee account, many people have been making posts about protecting ducks and cats.

Elon Muck posted on X, “Save them!”

The pro-Trump X account il Donaldo Trumpo posted a video of cats scrambling to the tune of Mission Impossible to get away from danger in Ohio.

Trump himself got into the mix, posting an AI image of cats in combat gear, wearing black MAGA hats.

Swalwell’s outburst of anger appeared contrived, along with his sudden concern for border security after 10 million migrants have flooded into the country during the past four years of the Biden-Harris administration.

In this election season, when the nation is grappling with serious issues, including the border, it’s okay to have a moment of levity every now and then.

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation