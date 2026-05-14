Watch: Rep. Hunt Shatters Dems' Jim Crow 2.0 Lie Right to Their Faces, Says as a Direct Descendent of a Slave 'I Can Assure You... Jim Crow Is Dead!'

When a free-thinking black man emerges to expose Democrats’ sinister game of race-baiting, Democrats either demonize or ignore him.

No doubt the same thing will happen to Rep. Wesley Hunt, a Republican from Texas, after his remarks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, when he castigated his Democrat colleagues for pushing the false narrative that segregation may be returning.

“As someone whose great-great-grandfather was born on a plantation,” Hunt declared, “I can assure you, slavery is over. Jim Crow is dead.”

The congressman even pounded the table for emphasis.

Democrats’ absurd Jim Crow 2.0 narrative has developed in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Callais decision last month.

In that decision, the Supreme Court ruled by a 6-3 majority that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act does not require or allow states to draw congressional districts designed to produce race-based outcomes. Thus, the practice of drawing majority-black districts to ensure the election of black lawmakers violates the Constitution.

When Republican-dominated states moved to comply with Callais, Democrats resorted to their usual race-baiting hysterics.

“When I go anywhere,” Hunt continued, “I don’t see any white-only signs. I don’t. I promise you.”

“I am a black man that represents a white-majority district in Texas. The great-great grandson of a man born on a plantation stands before you today as a proud conservative Republican from Texas.”

Meanwhile, on X, Hunt amplified the comments he made in the clip.

“I don’t walk around seeing ‘white only’ signs,” he wrote. “I see Americans of every background rejecting identity politics and choosing merit, character, faith, strength, and common sense.”

“The Democrat Party wants people obsessed with race because they have nothing else to offer. I believe in the America where the descendant of slaves can rise on merit and achievement, not victimhood,” he continued.

The left keeps trying to resurrect JIM CROW because fear and grievance are all they have left. But I’m the direct descendant of a slave, and today I represent a majority-white district in Texas as a proud Black conservative Republican. That is NOT evidence of a racist country.… pic.twitter.com/FQpM5Lsu0o — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) May 13, 2026

Alas, not all Americans choose “merit, character, faith, strength, and common sense” over “identity politics.”

For 200 years, Democrats have acquired and maintained power by dividing Americans into groups based on skin color. And they’re still at it.

On Sunday, for instance, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez profaned a church service by transforming it into a political rally. Then, she whipped up the majority-black congregation by lying about the Callais decision taking them back to segregation days.

Likewise, Democrats ignored the very existence of Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Instead of acknowledging that Scott, a black man, has won three statewide elections in that Southern conservative state, Democrats and their media minions behaved as if a black person, post-Callais, would never again represent South Carolinians.

Moreover, given the chance, how far would Democrats go to remove black conservative Justice Clarence Thomas from the Supreme Court? One can only imagine. After all, Thomas voted with the 6-3 majority in Callais.

The pattern has never changed. Indeed, in the 19th century, Democrats refused to acknowledge their slaves’ natural rights. When the great runaway slave-turned-abolitionist-turned-civil-rights-leader Frederick Douglass challenged their conceptions, Democrats first ignored and then demonized him, too.

In short, escaping the Democrat plantation had a literal meaning for Douglass and for Hunt’s ancestor. Today, it has a metaphorical meaning.

Either way, the race-baiting Democrats never make it easy.

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