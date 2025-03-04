Share
Watch: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Has a Screaming Meltdown as She's Blocked from Entering Trump Administration Building

 By Jack Davis  March 4, 2025 at 9:33am
A theatrical political protest starring Democratic members of Congress took place Monday at the building housing offices of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

As shown in a cameo appearance on X, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan called out a HUD worker after she and a group of protesters were denied access to the building.

As the contingent of protesters was being escorted out of the building, Tlaib grabbed the spotlight by screaming above the hubbub that the target of her ire did not “work for the American people.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

Although the audio was of poor quality, it sounded as if she was contradicted, leading her to scream, “No you don’t! No you don’t! You don’t give a s***.”

The theme of the protest was that Democrats, including Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California, came to deliver a letter to Housing Secretary Scott Turner but were turned away, according to Breitbart.

The letter and the protest were aimed at attacking cuts to the federal dole instigated by the Department of Government Efficiency.

Are Democrats hurting themselves with spectacles like these?

Waters was in fact allowed into the building and spoke with HUD staff.

HUD Chief of Staff Andrew Hughes offered to take the letter to Turner, an offer Waters rejected.

Waters returned to the crowd outside to say she had been stymied, according to WJLA-TV.

“We came to deliver a letter to him, but they wouldn’t let us do it. We were stopped by someone who said he was a chief of staff and someone else who didn’t identify himself, and they said he was too busy. I said, ‘I’m prepared to stay here until hell freezes over,'” Waters said. “They’re canceling fair housing funding and civil rights.”

In a post on X, HUD’s communications office said the truth was different.

“This is what a political stunt looks like,” the post said. “The Congresswoman spoke with HUD senior leadership.”

The post also said that Waters asked HUD leadership to say she was denied access.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
