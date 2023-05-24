Watch: Reporter Curses at Kari Lake After Her Comeback Causes Crowd to Boo Him

Phoenix television news personality Brahm Resnik cursed at Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake during a Tuesday news conference after Lake alleged Resnik refused to say the Pledge of Allegiance at an event they both had attended.

During the news conference, Lake addressed her loss the previous day in her lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ win in the November election.

She said she would be appealing the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.

“Your lawyers have lost every case they’ve tried. They’ve been sanctioned twice in two different courts for misleading the court. Are you going to stick with them as you pursue this appeal?” Resnick — a political reporter for NBC affiliate KPNX-TV — asked.

“I know you love everything you just said,” Lake responded.

“It’s all true,” he shot back.

Lake, a former news anchor for KSAZ-TV in Phoenix, went on to criticize Resnick’s actions at an event they both attended at Arizona State University regarding face mask policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’re on the wrong side of history,” Lake said. “I remember distinctly that day because you refused to say the Pledge of Allegiance and put your hand on your heart. So that’s what we’re dealing with.”

Members of the audience booed.

“What I remember that day is you just making s*** up,” Resnick said.

Someone in the crowd said, “We have children here.”

“I didn’t make anything up. I’m right. Our children should not have been in masks,” Lake said.

“They’re not healthy for our children. And you were there cheerleading for masks and vaccines, like you have been. You’re cheerleading for Maricopa County to continue to run shoddy elections, and we’re not OK with it,” she added.

Lake concluded the back-and-forth stating, “You don’t have to say the pledge, you’re in America, but it tells me everything I need to know about where you stand with this country.”

Watch below starting at 40:30.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







Resnick’s recounting of the facts regarding Lake’s lawsuit was not entirely accurate.

She did lose at the trial court level in December before Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson.

The judge ultimately ruled against her on all 10 counts in her original complaint. But he had allowed two of the 10 counts to go to trial.

The case then made its way up to the Arizona Supreme Court, which overruled Thompson in March regarding one of the counts in Lake’s complaint.

The justices ruled that Thompson should have allowed the issue of whether Maricopa County followed the law in relation to signature verification on mail-in ballots to go to trial.

The state Supreme Court remanded the case back to Thompson.

The judge ruled Monday after a three-day trial that the county had followed the law.

Additionally, Resnik said Lake’s lawyers were sanctioned twice by two different courts.

The Arizona Supreme Court fined Lake’s legal team $2,000 for the use of the words “undisputed fact” in its court filing regarding a ballot count discrepancy it had with Maricopa County.

But the justices denied the defendants’ request for Lake to pay their legal fees.

Multiple lawyers have pointed out that $2,000 is a small amount in relation to such a major case, so the fine was more of a slap on the wrist.

Additionally, in an unrelated case from last summer regarding Maricopa County’s voting machines, a federal judge ordered Lake and GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem’s lawyers to pay Maricopa County’s legal fees, Bloomberg Law reported.

