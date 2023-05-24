Share
News
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake holds a news conference in Phoenix on Tuesday, one day after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson dismissed her final legal claim challenging the November election results.
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake holds a news conference in Phoenix on Tuesday, one day after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson dismissed her final legal claim challenging the November election results. (Rebecca Noble / Getty Images)

Watch: Reporter Curses at Kari Lake After Her Comeback Causes Crowd to Boo Him

 By Randy DeSoto  May 24, 2023 at 6:10am
Phoenix television news personality Brahm Resnik cursed at Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake during a Tuesday news conference after Lake alleged Resnik refused to say the Pledge of Allegiance at an event they both had attended.

During the news conference, Lake addressed her loss the previous day in her lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ win in the November election.

She said she would be appealing the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.

“Your lawyers have lost every case they’ve tried. They’ve been sanctioned twice in two different courts for misleading the court. Are you going to stick with them as you pursue this appeal?” Resnick  — a political reporter for NBC affiliate KPNX-TV — asked.

“I know you love everything you just said,” Lake responded.

“It’s all true,” he shot back.

Lake, a former news anchor for KSAZ-TV in Phoenix, went on to criticize Resnick’s actions at an event they both attended at Arizona State University regarding face mask policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’re on the wrong side of history,” Lake said. “I remember distinctly that day because you refused to say the Pledge of Allegiance and put your hand on your heart. So that’s what we’re dealing with.”

Members of the audience booed.

“What I remember that day is you just making s*** up,” Resnick said.

Someone in the crowd said, “We have children here.”

“I didn’t make anything up. I’m right. Our children should not have been in masks,” Lake said.

“They’re not healthy for our children. And you were there cheerleading for masks and vaccines, like you have been. You’re cheerleading for Maricopa County to continue to run shoddy elections, and we’re not OK with it,” she added.

Lake concluded the back-and-forth stating, “You don’t have to say the pledge, you’re in America, but it tells me everything I need to know about where you stand with this country.”

Watch below starting at 40:30.

It's Not Over: Kari Lake Brushes Off Senate Run, Announces Her Next Move for 2024

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.



Resnick’s recounting of the facts regarding Lake’s lawsuit was not entirely accurate.

She did lose at the trial court level in December before Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson.

The judge ultimately ruled against her on all 10 counts in her original complaint. But he had allowed two of the 10 counts to go to trial.

The case then made its way up to the Arizona Supreme Court, which overruled Thompson in March regarding one of the counts in Lake’s complaint.

The justices ruled that Thompson should have allowed the issue of whether Maricopa County followed the law in relation to signature verification on mail-in ballots to go to trial.

The state Supreme Court remanded the case back to Thompson.

The judge ruled Monday after a three-day trial that the county had followed the law.

Additionally, Resnik said Lake’s lawyers were sanctioned twice by two different courts.

The Arizona Supreme Court fined Lake’s legal team $2,000 for the use of the words “undisputed fact” in its court filing regarding a ballot count discrepancy it had with Maricopa County.

Should Kari Lake continue her election challenge?

But the justices denied the defendants’ request for Lake to pay their legal fees.

Multiple lawyers have pointed out that $2,000 is a small amount in relation to such a major case, so the fine was more of a slap on the wrist.

Additionally, in an unrelated case from last summer regarding Maricopa County’s voting machines, a federal judge ordered Lake and GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem’s lawyers to pay Maricopa County’s legal fees, Bloomberg Law reported.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
