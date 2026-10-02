Watch: Reporter Narrowly Dodges 'Murder Attempt' While Filming Outside 'Taxpayer Funded Drug Dealing Operation'

A conservative reporter for a Maine news outlet was nearly injured or killed after a vehicle drove at him Thursday.

“I just almost got murdered,” Maine Wire reporter Joe Sokol posted on X Thursday.

The Maine Wire later posted footage of the incident, which it called a “murder attempt against our reporter.”

“Some lunatic just attempted to murder our reporter,” the post said. “We will take all necessary actions to demand justice.”

Some lunatic just attempted to murder our reporter @iAmJoeSokol. We have the entire chilling interaction on camera. We will take all necessary actions to demand justice. https://t.co/Iwlpf3BWIx — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 1, 2026

At first, a man in a vehicle spoke to Sokol, who was reporting on the Bangor Comprehensive Treatment Center, also known as Discovery House BR Inc.

Do you think the incident involving the reporter was a serious threat to press freedom? Yes, it's a major threat No, it's an isolated incident Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's a major threat 85% (17 votes) No, it's an isolated incident 15% (3 votes) Unsure 0% (0 votes)

The outlet said that the center provides methadone treatment. In a post on X, The Maine Wire reported that the facility received more than $20 million in Medicaid funding between 2018 and 2024.

After a disagreement, the vehicle drove toward Sokol, forcing him to dodge it to avoid being struck.

I just almost got murdered. All caught on tape. Stay tuned to @TheMaineWire for the story AND SHOCKING FOOTAGE!!! Should drop any minute — Joe Sokol (@iAmJoeSokol) October 1, 2026

Although Sokol was not injured, his camera equipment was smashed.

The day after the incident, Bangor police announced they made an arrest.

Ryan Hayward, 38, of Bangor, was arrested, according to The Maine Wire.

BREAKING: AN ARREST HAS BEEN MADE: Ryan Hayward has been arrested and charged with: -Reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon

-Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon

-Driving to endanger

-Violating conditions of release https://t.co/hZyiKEQ2Dc — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 2, 2026

Hayward was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, and violating conditions of release.

The Maine Wire reported that Hayward, while speaking to the publication after the incident, said he did not intend to kill Sokol, but was angered over Sokol’s reporting.

Official statement on the murder attempt against our reporter: https://t.co/Rwf60w0Vv7 — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 1, 2026

“The Maine Wire would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the men and women of the Bangor Police Department who handled the situation with seriousness, compassion, and aplomb,” Robinson said in a statement.

Sokol had noted the license plate, Robinson said, adding “We will take all necessary actions to demand justice.”

In the statement, Robinson called the facility that Sokol was reporting on “a taxpayer-funded drug-dealing operation at the heart of Bangor, Maine.”

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