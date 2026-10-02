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Watch: Reporter Narrowly Dodges 'Murder Attempt' While Filming Outside 'Taxpayer Funded Drug Dealing Operation'

 By Jack Davis  October 2, 2026 at 2:51pm
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A conservative reporter for a Maine news outlet was nearly injured or killed after a vehicle drove at him Thursday.

“I just almost got murdered,” Maine Wire reporter Joe Sokol posted on X Thursday.

The Maine Wire later posted footage of the incident, which it called a “murder attempt against our reporter.”

“Some lunatic just attempted to murder our reporter,” the post said. “We will take all necessary actions to demand justice.”

At first, a man in a vehicle spoke to Sokol, who was reporting on the Bangor Comprehensive Treatment Center, also known as Discovery House BR Inc.

Do you think the incident involving the reporter was a serious threat to press freedom?

The outlet said that the center provides methadone treatment. In a post on X, The Maine Wire reported that the facility received more than $20 million in Medicaid funding between 2018 and 2024.

After a disagreement, the vehicle drove toward Sokol, forcing him to dodge it to avoid being struck.

Although Sokol was not injured, his camera equipment was smashed.

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The day after the incident, Bangor police announced they made an arrest.

Ryan Hayward, 38, of Bangor, was arrested, according to The Maine Wire.

Hayward was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, and violating conditions of release.

The Maine Wire reported that Hayward, while speaking to the publication after the incident, said he did not intend to kill Sokol, but was angered over Sokol’s reporting.

“The Maine Wire would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the men and women of the Bangor Police Department who handled the situation with seriousness, compassion, and aplomb,” Robinson said in a statement.

Sokol had noted the license plate, Robinson said, adding “We will take all necessary actions to demand justice.”

In the statement, Robinson called the facility that Sokol was reporting on “a taxpayer-funded drug-dealing operation at the heart of Bangor, Maine.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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