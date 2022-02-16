The recent revelations of the Durham report have Hillary Clinton’s camp scrambling.

Why? Because the American people finally have substantial evidence to suggest she spied on former President Donald J. Trump prior to the 2016 election.

Now, Clinton is even being hounded by reporters.

A video posted to Twitter on Tuesday shows a reporter from The Daily Mail asking the former first lady and Secretary of State if the allegations were true.

“Hillary — Laura Collins, Daily Mail — did you pay to spy on the Trump campaign?” the reporter asked.

“When are you going to comment on the spying allegations, Hillary?”

“Did you pay to have him spied on?”

Clinton had no answers. All she had to offer was an ineffectual wave.

It’s not that anyone actually needs a comment from Clinton at this point. After all, the Durham report speaks for itself.

After Robert Mueller’s nearly two-year-long investigation found Trump’s campaign had not colluded with Russia, in October of 2020, then-Attorney General William Barr appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate the origins of how such fallacious allegations resulted in an FBI investigation.

So far in his probe, Durham has indicted three individuals.

The first of these was Michael Sussman, an attorney with ties to both the Clinton campaign and Democratic Party.

The second was Kevin Clinesmith, a former senior lawyer for the FBI was sentenced to 12 months probation in January for falsifying information in order to justify spying on Trump’s campaign advisor Carter Page.

Lastly, there’s Democratic operative Igo Danchenko, who is believed to be the source of the since-discredited Steele Dossier, which served as the impetus for the FBI investigation.

More recently, on Friday, a court filing by Durham revealed that the Clinton campaign had conspired to infiltrate computer servers at Trump Tower and later the White House in order to find a link between Trump and Russia.

It doesn’t end there.

On Monday, Fox News reported that Hillary Clinton herself had purportedly approved “a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump” that would distract “the public from her use of a private email server.”

That plan, according to the report, involved “intelligence community officials within the CIA” acting on “an investigative referral” from Clinton herself.

The walls are closing in, Hillary. Maybe it’s finally time to come clean.

