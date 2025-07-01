Share
Beds are seen inside a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, on Tuesday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Reporter Travels to 'Alligator Alcatraz' and Finds Out the Name Fits

 By Bryan Chai  July 1, 2025
What’s in a name?

That which we call a prison surrounded by ferocious alligators by any other name would seem as dangerous.

This writer never paid attention to that Billy Shakespeare guy in school, but I’m pretty sure that’s what he would write had he been in Washington Examiner reporter Anna Giaritelli’s shoes recently.

Giaritelli took to social media recently to chronicle her visit to Florida’s ballyhooed “Alligator Alcatraz” — a detention facility for illegal immigrants — where she was stunned to see just how fitting that moniker was.

“There really are alligators out here just feet from the road by ‘Alligator Alcatraz,'” Giaritelli mused Monday.

Most of the comments under Giaritelli’s post took it in stride, jokingly warning her not to pet them or noting that alligators were actually pretty common throughout the Sunshine State.

Others were a bit more mean-spirited, noting that Giaritelli had clearly never stepped foot in Florida before.

Regardless of her newness to Florida, Giaritelli noted that she was at “Alligator Alcatraz” for a very special reason: the president of the United States.

President Donald Trump will be at the facility’s dining hall, leading a discussion.

ICE Chief Calls Out CNN for 'Willfully Endangering' Officers with 'Sickening' Segment

And why shouldn’t he? The meme-worthy “Alligator Alcatraz” may not be a Trump brain child like the One Big Beautiful Bill, but it’s still a manifestation of Trump’s tough-on-crime and tough-on-illegal immigration stances.

Which is probably why the left is having such a pathetically hard time coping with this.

Re-branding the nickname to “Alligator Auschwitz” a number of leftists are in some sort of tizzy about this new detention facility.

Just a couple issues with that comparison.

First, and perhaps most glaringly, comparing a death camp for people whose greatest sin is being Jewish to a holding facility for illegal immigrants is … a bit much, no?

Do you support the opening of “Alligator Alcatraz”?

Even if you were to grant that being in this country illegally isn’t illegal (it is, despite what some U.S. lawmakers insist), these are still people who made a conscious choice to do something that’s, at the very least, a risky decision.

Second, is anyone else just exhausted with the Nazism smears? Have leftists really been out of material for this long?

And lastly, here’s the dirty little secret these fear-mongering leftists are conveniently ignoring: Grand gestures like this often work.

A believable threat of apprehension and/or punishment is the most powerful deterrent for would-be illegal immigrants and those currently in the country illegally.

(It’s also a heck of a lot more humane than actual Auschwitz-like tactics, something the left always seems to forget.)

That’s borne true historically and recently. Just look at the numbers: Trump’s earnest push to crack down on illegal immigration is working, plain and simple.

So the left can moan and cry and conjure up all the worst-case scenarios they want.

There’s just no empirical evidence to listen to them — at all.

