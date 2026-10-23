Share
News
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks to the press in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 28, 2026.
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks to the press in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 28, 2026. (Octavio Jones - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Reporters Swarm 'Ilhan Omar' as She Appears in Public for First Time Since Raid

 By Randy DeSoto  October 23, 2026 at 1:48pm
Share

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar made her first public appearance since federal authorities raided her home last week as part of an investigation into potential immigration-related crimes.

Reporters swarmed the lawmaker on Friday in Minneapolis after she cast her ballot at an early voting location, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune. Minnesota Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison appeared with her at the site.

As she was leaving, a reporter asked Omar, “Have you talked to the feds at all?”

She responded, “I have not.”

Also asked whether she has been told what the investigation is regarding, Omar answered, “Nothing. They haven’t said anything.”

Another reporter asked, “Do you think this is your last chance to vote here?”

“No, I continue to vote,” Omar replied.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump called for the four-term lawmaker to resign after the Department of Justice filed documents in federal court that asserted her real name is “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.”

Related:
Alan Dershowitz Says It's 'Very Likely' Ilhan Omar Ends Up Being Deported

“It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“When asked whether or not she married her brother, she said, ‘Not to my knowledge.’ In other words, she somehow didn’t know? Therefore, because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress,” he added.

Omar responded on social media on Friday, saying Trump is peddling “conspiracy theories.”

“Whenever the news turns bad, this creep reaches for one name: mine. So let’s make it crystal clear. My name has always been Ilhan Omar,” she wrote.

Jackie Rogers, a representative for the lawmaker, added in a statement to The Minnesota Star Tribune on Friday that “any other implication is a flat-out lie.”

Fox News contributor Donna Rotunno, who is a defense attorney, said following Omar’s first public appearance, “In terms of the criminal side of this, it’s very strange to me that she’s happy to walk out and say, ‘No, I haven’t spoken to the feds.’ It’s like if they raided my house, and I had nothing to hide, I’d probably want to be knocking on their door to say, ‘What is this about? I have nothing to hide.’”

Should Rep. Ilhan Omar resign amid the ongoing investigation into her immigration status?

Instead, Rotunno noted, Omar’s response has only been to say it is a “political hit job.”

The attorney also pointed out that the DNA federal investigators reportedly obtained is “about whether or not they claimed there are family members who are maybe not family members.”

“Maybe her dad is not her dad. Who knows? That is where the DNA portion here is a big deal.”

The New York Post reported, “Omar claims she received automatic U.S. citizenship in 2000 at age 17, granted to minor-age children of naturalized parents — in this case her father, Nur Said Mohamed Elmi, who fled to the U.S. in 1995 from war-torn Somalia.”

In September, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said, “There may be more to this — the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with. But all of this, we’re investigating.”

“If you decided to break the law, or lie on the information you gave the United States… but you didn’t tell us who you actually were; you lied about certain things, about your application, those things, there’s no expiration to that,” Mullin explained.

“If we can prove it — that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we’ll deport you.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump DOJ Sues to Block Alaska Senate Certification if GOP Loses Over Ballot Confusion
Watch: Reporters Swarm 'Ilhan Omar' as She Appears in Public for First Time Since Raid
White House Wants Karoline Leavitt's Help Finding New Press Secretary After Katie Zacharia Disaster
Federal Judge Orders Trump to Sit for Taped Deposition Before Deadline
Watch: Mike Rogers Stops Abdul El-Sayed in His Tracks When He Attempts 'Victim' Strategy During Debate
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation