Share
News

Watch: Republican Governor Steps in to Save Choking Man at Eating Contest

 By Joe Saunders  September 10, 2024 at 8:33am
Share

Chris Sununu might not always be right when it comes to politics.

But when a crisis hit Sunday during a competitive eating competition in his home state of New Hampshire, he was the right man at the right time.

According to WMUR-TV in Manchester, the New Hampshire governor was at a lobster roll eating competition at Hampton Beach when he saw one of the contestants was in trouble.

The contestant, identified as Christian Moreno, “began to signal for help, tapping on his chest and looking to get the stuck piece of lobster out of his windpipe as he began to struggle to breathe,” WMUR reported.

“The gentleman at the far end, who I was kind of watching — I glanced over. I could tell very quickly, he took, took a pause — he was having trouble getting something down,” Sununu told the station.

Trending:
Trump Gets Major Pre-Debate Boost from New York Times Poll That Shows the Race Has Changed

Sununu immediately got involved, performing the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the food, WMUR reported. First responders on the scene also helped, according to the station.

“It was crazy because it wasn’t so much the jumping in and doing it — I mean, that was wild in itself — but there was so much commotion,” Sununu told WMUR.

The WMUR report is below:



Moreno, who was making his debut in speed eating, according to WMUR, apparently took the crisis in stride.

Do you know how to perform the Heimlich maneuver?

“Lo and behold, the governor was the first one to notice what was actually happening,” Moreno told WMUR. “[I] was just kind of like, ‘All right, like, don’t freak out. You’re gonna, like, you’re gonna get this out, and you’re gonna keep going.'”

And keep going he did, though he didn’t win, according to ABC News.

“He went right back to the contest, which I couldn’t believe. He ate another seven lobster rolls after that,” Sununu told WMUR. “Right down the gullet.”

Sununu, now in his fourth two-year term as head of the Granite State government, is the son of former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu, who also served as President George H.W. Bush’s White House chief of staff.

Related:
Democratic Primary in Potential Swing District Turns 'Brutally Ugly,' Causing Major Party Division

He announced last year that he would not be seeking re-election this year. (His successor will be chosen in November. New Hampshire voters go to the polls in primaries Tuesday, Fox News reported.)

The younger Sununu is probably best known recently for being one of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s most prominent supporters in her failed bid to challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

However, when Haley ended her campaign, Sununu said he would back Trump as the party’s nominee, CNN reported in March. (Haley herself didn’t announce her support for Trump until late May.)

So, he might have been a little late when it comes to presidential politics this year, but on Sunday, he was right on time.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Watch: Republican Governor Steps in to Save Choking Man at Eating Contest
Trump Wakes Up to Encouraging News on Morning of Debate - Kamala Appears to Be Slipping in Newest Poll
Humiliation for Kamala Harris: Biden Admits 'Inflation Reduction Act' Name Was a Mistake
Father of Georgia School Shooting Suspect Arrested on 14 Charges
Tension Between Trump and Joe Rogan? 45 Finally Speaks Out on Potential Election-Changing Move
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation