Watch: Responding to an ABC Reporter, Trump Just Issued the Coolest Wartime Quote in Presidential History - It'll Never Be Topped

Love him or hate him, it should be inarguable that President Donald Trump is a quote machine.

From his derisive nicknames, to his biting responses to the left, to even his highly effective “Kamala is for they/them, Trump is for you” slogan in the lead-up to the 2024 election, the president has a knack for producing viral and effective sound bites.

With the dust still settling from joint U.S.-Israeli Operation Epic Fury (which saw the successful neutralization of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his leadership cabal), Trump has provided yet another all-time quote — and it’s one his more murderous enemies should heed well.

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl has been reporting on the rapidly developing news cycle. He shared some insights into Trump’s mindset as tensions roil globally.

You can watch some of Karl’s coverage of Trump’s blistering remarks for yourself below:

More on the call — pic.twitter.com/WOltZFGOF9 — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 2, 2026

“‘I got him before he got me,'” Karl quoted Trump as saying, alluding to a 2024 Iranian assassination plot targeting the president. “‘They tried twice. Well, I got him first.'”

Karl also shared some other quotes from Trump, including the fact that the strike was so successful that several of Khamenei’s likely successors were killed in the strikes, as well.

“He said they had identified some possible candidates within the structure of the Iranian government,” Karl said he was told by Trump in a separate video.

“The attack was so successful, it knocked out most of the candidates,” Karl further said of Trump.

Of course, those weren’t the only blistering words uttered by Trump in the wake of Operation Epic Fury.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei…” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/oXZTFGg5pS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei,” Trump posted to social media.

For years, American adversaries have grown accustomed to a very different tone coming from the Oval Office.

Under figures like Barack Obama and Joe Biden, the United States often seemed more eager to project restraint than resolve, leaning heavily on carefully calibrated language and diplomatic hedging, even when confronting regimes that had little interest in reciprocating that civility.

The problem with that approach is simple: Hostile actors rarely interpret caution as wisdom. More often, they interpret it as weakness.

When leaders such as Iran’s late supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, hear a steady stream of bureaucratic talking points instead of unmistakable resolve, it sends a message that the world’s most powerful nation may be reluctant to fully exercise the power it possesses.

That’s why the bluntness coming from Donald Trump lands differently on the global stage. Whether one finds his rhetoric abrasive or not, there’s a clarity to it that America’s enemies can understand immediately. The message isn’t wrapped in diplomatic euphemisms or carefully massaged phrasing — it’s direct, unmistakable, and backed by the implication that the United States is willing to act.

In an increasingly volatile world, that kind of clarity matters. Allies want reassurance that America will stand firm, while adversaries need to be reminded that threatening the United States carries consequences.

If Operation Epic Fury proved anything, it’s that sometimes the most effective foreign policy message isn’t whispered politely — it’s delivered loudly enough that the entire world hears it.

