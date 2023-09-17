Watch: Resurfaced Video Shows Joe, Hunter Working the Room Despite Claims He Was Never Involved in Son's Dealings

While both the Democratic establishment and the liberal media have consistently asserted that the House GOP lacks substantial evidence to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, a recently discovered video clip from 2005 has sparked renewed interest.

The footage seemingly depicts then-Senator Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, engaged in an open discussion regarding a business arrangement at a Democratic event in South Carolina.

This old clip from C-SPAN appears to provide substantial evidence of Biden’s direct involvement in his family’s business dealings long before he became president, contradicting his repeated denials in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential elections.

The video, originally aired on Newsmax by host Greg Kelly, captured the Bidens in what seems to be an unguarded moment, “hanging out with his son Hunter,” with the latter attentively observing as Joe engages with event attendees.

The event, according to this CSPAN footage, was the annual Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinner on April 22, 2005, which is a fundraising celebration held by Democratic Party organizations.

Biden was at the event to give his keynote address.

After concluding his speech in the video, Biden can be seen mingling with the crowd, and he posed the question, “Maybe we can come to an arrangement.”

Hunter, who Biden defensively called “the smartest guy I know,” later joined the conversation when it veered toward business matters.

“You see how that worked? You see how that worked? Hunter goes with the other guy and they talk business,” Kelly remarked, referring to his monologue where he characterized Hunter as the “wingman” and his father as the “brand.”

Following this exchange, the video showed Biden resuming his mingling, while Hunter appeared to move aside to continue his business-related discussion.

Newsmax presented this sequence, emphasizing the seamless transition between political engagements and private business talks.

Hunter has been at the center of numerous controversies and allegations related to his business dealings, particularly in Ukraine and China.

Just recently, he faced indictment on a felony gun charge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, according to the Justice Department.

Watch Joe Biden discussing “the weather.” Resurfaced clip from 2005 shows Joe and Hunter Biden discussing business IN FRONT OF THE CAMERA. pic.twitter.com/egey8vUm0s — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 16, 2023

On Wednesday, House Republicans presented a dossier detailing 22 instances they argue demonstrate President Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s alleged “influence peddling schemes.”

This move came as a direct response to claims by Democrats and their media allies that there is no evidence supporting the impeachment of Biden.

This after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, citing a “culture of corruption” surrounding Biden and his family concerning Hunter’s business dealings.

The GOP-dominated House Oversight Committee stated in their news release, “There is mounting evidence that Joe Biden was involved in his family’s influence peddling schemes, including while he served as Vice President.”

Furthermore, The Washington Post shared a YouTube video compilation of footage last month showing Biden denying any discussions about Hunter’s overseas business dealings during and after the 2020 presidential campaign.

One clip from MSNBC featured him categorically claiming he was “totally unaware of his [Hunter’s] investments until that occurred.”

