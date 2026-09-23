Judge Judy just left the bench and stopped talking like a syndication contract was listening.

Judith Sheindlin, 83, told USA Today she is stepping back from on-camera court after 30 years. CBS is airing the anniversary special “Judge Judy: Unfiltered, Unforgettable.” She is producing her son Adam Levy’s new show and shopping an animated series. She is also, at last, saying the quiet parts with the gavel down.

“If you don’t like this country, go somewhere else,” she said. “Don’t come to the greatest country in the world, the most successful country in the world and say, ‘I want to change it.’ There are other countries that have the something else that you want. Go there.”

Just call me Judge Judy! 🇺🇸

America is my home. It’s where I’ve been able to be a successful business owner, start multiple businesses, and give back to my community.

Capitalism works! We’ve got a nation to save.

Get out and vote.!🇺🇸 — Joanna King (@JoannaKing) September 23, 2026

She was railing against socialism and the cult of sameness. The United States, she said, is a capitalist country that “revered excellence” and “revered entrepreneurship”: The polio vaccine, Apple, Amazon, even AI, “whether you like it or not.”

🔥 HOLY MIC DROP. Judge Judy just dropped the hammer on those who constantly trash America while living here. “If you don’t like this country, go somewhere else. Don’t come to the greatest country in the world, the most successful country in the world and say, ‘I want to change it.’” She also pointed to the polio vaccine and AI as examples of American innovation, while emphasizing that this is a capitalist country that “revered excellence” and entrepreneurship. “Whether you like it or not, it’s there.” OOF. SAY IT LOUDER, JUDGE JUDY. 👏🔥🇺🇸 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) September 22, 2026



“You said, ‘Everybody should be equal.’ Well, everybody’s not equal,” Sheindlin continued. “Some people are tall. Some people are short. Some people are musical. Some people are not.”

She also described the country she actually sees.

“I think in the middle of this country, there are more people who long for the 1950s than long for the 2030s. They long for a time when people respected each other,” she said, according to USA Today.

Now, she said, “You can’t pick up a paper without seeing violence and hate speech and anti-Semitism and racism and cruelty and beheadings,” she said.

“People can’t even get together with their families anymore, because you have one section of the family that is more liberal, one is more conservative. They can’t even talk to each other with civility.”

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She is not going to stamp MAGA on every bill in Congress. She does not have to. Those two minutes are the argument millions of voters have been making while the mainstream media outlets treated it as unspeakable: Love the country or leave it, excellence is not bigotry, and the spike in Jew-hatred is not a “vibe.”

The hate-speech line was not an abstraction. Anti-Semitism is constantly in the news, as Sheindlin pointed out. Pretending it is just another item on a diversity checklist is how you get beheadings in the same paragraph as “civility.”

For a quarter-century, the robe came with a format. Small claims. Commercial breaks. A sales team that did not want the talent picking a fight with half the affiliates. Sheindlin is off that leash now.

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“Sometimes I took risks and I still take risks,” she told USA Today. “You could just bask in the admiration. But as you see from this interview, I’m still willing to take a risk.”

In the USA Today interview, Sheindlin joked that her own family behaves because “everybody’s afraid of me.” Fair. The rest of the country was told to be afraid of noticing decline. She noticed anyway: Order, rules, responsibility, and a nation that used to reward people who built things.

The anniversary special that will air on CBS will have RuPaul and Spielberg. Fine. The usable part is the lady from Brooklyn telling socialists to pick another flag.

Court is adjourned. The verdict stands.

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