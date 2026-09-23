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Judge Judy Sheindlin, pictured on stage during the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring luncheon at The Beverly Hills Hotel in May 2025.
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Judge Judy Sheindlin, pictured on stage during the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring luncheon at The Beverly Hills Hotel in May 2025, is retiring after a 30-year career on television. She's going out with a bang. (Unique Nicole / Getty Images)

Watch: Retiring Judge Judy Finally Goes Totally Political and It's the Most Glorious 2 MAGA Minutes of Her Career

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 23, 2026 at 9:31am
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Judge Judy just left the bench and stopped talking like a syndication contract was listening.

Judith Sheindlin, 83, told USA Today she is stepping back from on-camera court after 30 years. CBS is airing the anniversary special “Judge Judy: Unfiltered, Unforgettable.” She is producing her son Adam Levy’s new show and shopping an animated series. She is also, at last, saying the quiet parts with the gavel down.

“If you don’t like this country, go somewhere else,” she said. “Don’t come to the greatest country in the world, the most successful country in the world and say, ‘I want to change it.’ There are other countries that have the something else that you want. Go there.”

She was railing against socialism and the cult of sameness. The United States, she said, is a capitalist country that “revered excellence” and “revered entrepreneurship”:  The polio vaccine, Apple, Amazon, even AI, “whether you like it or not.”


“You said, ‘Everybody should be equal.’ Well, everybody’s not equal,” Sheindlin continued. “Some people are tall. Some people are short. Some people are musical. Some people are not.”

She also described the country she actually sees.

“I think in the middle of this country, there are more people who long for the 1950s than long for the 2030s. They long for a time when people respected each other,” she said, according to USA Today.

Now, she said, “You can’t pick up a paper without seeing violence and hate speech and anti-Semitism and racism and cruelty and beheadings,” she said.

“People can’t even get together with their families anymore, because you have one section of the family that is more liberal, one is more conservative. They can’t even talk to each other with civility.”

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She is not going to stamp MAGA on every bill in Congress. She does not have to. Those two minutes are the argument millions of voters have been making while the mainstream media outlets treated it as unspeakable: Love the country or leave it, excellence is not bigotry, and the spike in Jew-hatred is not a “vibe.”

The hate-speech line was not an abstraction. Anti-Semitism is constantly in the news, as Sheindlin pointed out. Pretending it is just another item on a diversity checklist is how you get beheadings in the same paragraph as “civility.”

For a quarter-century, the robe came with a format. Small claims. Commercial breaks. A sales team that did not want the talent picking a fight with half the affiliates. Sheindlin is off that leash now.

Do you think Judge Judy voted for Trump?

“Sometimes I took risks and I still take risks,” she told USA Today. “You could just bask in the admiration. But as you see from this interview, I’m still willing to take a risk.”

In the USA Today interview, Sheindlin joked that her own family behaves because “everybody’s afraid of me.” Fair. The rest of the country was told to be afraid of noticing decline. She noticed anyway: Order, rules, responsibility, and a nation that used to reward people who built things.

The anniversary special that will air on CBS will have RuPaul and Spielberg. Fine. The usable part is the lady from Brooklyn telling socialists to pick another flag.

Court is adjourned. The verdict stands.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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