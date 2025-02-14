On Thursday at the White House, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered a speech for the ages.

Indeed, few public figures have ever spoken with the impressive blend of clarity, conviction, brevity, and gratitude that Kennedy did.

Hours after his confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services and moments after swearing the oath, Kennedy told reporters and others gathered in the Oval Office that he spent decades praying that God would help him make America’s children healthy again, and God answered that prayer in the form of President Donald Trump.

“For 20 years I’ve gotten up every morning on my knees and prayed that God would put me in a position where I can end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country,” Kennedy said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

“On August 23 of last year, God sent me President Trump,” he added.

Those who have watched Kennedy closely for the last six months know that he has told that story elsewhere. And it still produces chills.

One could argue, in fact, that the lifelong Democrat and former independent presidential candidate’s Aug. 23 decision to join forces with Trump, followed three days later by a similar announcement from former Democrat and now Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, forged the coalition that made Trump’s ultimate victory in the 2024 election a near certainty.

On Thursday, Kennedy made clear his profound gratitude to God.

With the president standing to his right and the secretary’s family to his left, including wife Cheryl Hines, who nodded approvingly, Kennedy demonstrated his gratitude by concentrating his remarks on Trump rather than on himself. It was a rhetorical masterpiece that almost defies description.

“I genuinely believe that you are a pivotal historical figure, that you are gonna transform this country,” Kennedy told Trump.

The secretary then spoke of attacks on democracy and the Constitution, as well as the rise of totalitarianism. Meanwhile, most Americans suffer in sickness and pray for health.

The president, Kennedy said, has appeared as a national savior.

“We need a man on a white horse now,” the secretary said. “We need somebody who is willing to come in and has the spine and the guts and the strength to challenge orthodoxies, to stand in the way of vested interests, and to break institutions that have turned against our democracy.”

If you already feel like weeping for joy and running through a wall to defend the republic, just wait.

Moments later, the secretary delivered an absolute banger. In essence, he gave the strongest possible endorsement of the work done by X owner Elon Musk and his group of patriots at the president’s Department of Government Efficiency, which recently exposed gargantuan levels of corruption and pure evil at the United States Agency for International Development.

“Most recently I greatly appreciated and I called you,” Kennedy said to Trump, “the day that you announced the termination of USAID.”

He then explained that his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, created USAID for humanitarian purposes in 1961. Since then, however, dark forces had turned that agency to different purposes.

“It has been captured by the military-industrial complex,” the secretary said of USAID. “It has become a sinister propagator of totalitarianism across — and war — across the globe. And very few people understand how sinister this agency really is.”

The president, however, understood. And he did something about it.

“President Trump saw that, and he stood up to it with a master stroke.”

Indeed, last week the president took a proverbial sledgehammer to USAID. He dismissed nearly its entire workforce then housed the agency’s minuscule remnants under the State Department.

Finally, with USAID’s destruction in mind, Kennedy fired a courageous warning shot across the bow of the federal health establishment.

“We want to do the same thing with the institutions that are stealing the health of our children,” he said.

Think about what Kennedy actually said. First, he referred to Trump as the answer to his decades-long prayers. Thanks to the president, he can now make America’s children healthy again.

But the secretary did not stop there. God gave Trump not only to him and not merely for the crucial purpose of restoring children’s health but to all Americans for the sake of the country’s salvation.

Kennedy called Trump a “pivotal historical figure” and a “man on a white horse.”

Then, the secretary characterized USAID as a “sinister propagator of totalitarianism” that Trump destroyed in a “master stroke.”

In short, Kennedy described Trump’s presidency as a spiritual phenomenon, a force for good, an answer to the prayers of millions who have begged God for deliverance from evil.

Who could argue with that?

