Watch: RFK Jr. Suffers from Same 'Drug Addiction' as Trump, Says Annoyed MSNBC Host

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell accused Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of having a “drug addiction” on Thursday.

Notably, Kennedy did suffer from drug addiction in his life. The now-Democratic presidential candidate has a documented history of heroin abuse.

However, O’Donnell’s accusation was not necessarily dealing with actual drugs. Instead, the MSNBC host was referring to the “drug” of attention.

O’Donnell even accused former President Donald Trump of being addicted to the same “drug.”

“I’ve been very reluctant to speak about Robert Kennedy Jr. on this program because I have not wanted to enable his access to the drug addiction that he has never conquered,” O’Donnell began.

“The drug addiction that has been with him for all of his adult life,” he said.

“The addiction to attention. The very same addiction that has driven Donald Trump in all of his adult life,” O’Donnell added.

Earlier, about the 3:15 mark in the video below, O’Donnell slammed RFK Jr’s challenge to President Joe Biden as a “stunt.”

“It is very clear his campaign for president is nothing but a stunt. He will not win a single primary. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee for president and Robert Kennedy Jr. is not,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell argued, “The only real political question to ask him is, ‘Will he support the Democratic nominee for president or will he run as a third-party candidate?’ which will be the most help he could possibly give Donald Trump in the presidential election.”







In a Harvard Harris poll released Thursday, Kennedy trailed by by 46 percentage points, with Biden favored by 62 percent of those polled to Kennedy’s 16 percent.

However, the same poll showed that RFK Jr. currently holds a 47 percent favorability among those polled.

That percentage is higher than Biden’s, who holds just a 37 percent favorability.

The poll also revealed that 16 percent of Democrats would vote for RFK Jr. if the Democratic primary were held today.

Respondents were also asked whom they would vote for if Biden decides to drop out of the race, and 44 percent said they’d vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, while 22 percent said they’d rather choose RFK Jr.

Trump and RFK Jr. recently exchanged pleasantries, with the former president praising Kennedy’s intelligence and Kennedy calling Trump the best debater since the debates of Republican Abraham Lincoln and Democratic Sen. Stephen Douglas in 1858.

“I’m proud that President Trump likes me,” Kennedy said in a NewsNation town hall last month. “We’ve got to stop hating on each other.”

