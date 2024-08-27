Watch: RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson Who Held Trump Back, 'Begged' Him Not to Release JFK Files - 'I Was Astonished'

In his first interview since dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing former President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped a bombshell about the 1963 assassination of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, during a discussion with journalist Tucker Carlson.

In an X interview posted on Monday, RFK Jr. told Carlson that Mike Pompeo — Trump’s former CIA director — had “begged” the 45th president not to declassify the CIA files concerning the assassination of his uncle.

Pompeo later went on to become Trump’s secretary of state.

According to Kennedy, this cover-up was ostensibly done to hide the agency’s involvement in the JFK murder plot.

“In your joint appearance on Friday, President Trump introduced you by saying that he plans to, if elected, establish a commission to declassify the remaining documents around your uncle’s murder in 1963,” Carlson said.

“And I think everyone at this point knows the truth, which is the CIA is implicated in that. Those documents protect CIA, maybe, among others.”

Kennedy replied, “”Whether they do or not, it’s odd that they’ve not allowed them to be released.”

Carlson: “What could possibly be the explanation?”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Donald Trump told him this week that former CIA Director Mike Pompeo “begged” him to not release the JFK files. The comment came during RFK’s interview with Tucker Carlson who called Pompeo a “criminal.” “I was astonished that Trump didn’t declassify… pic.twitter.com/0LjbuasYTL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2024

Do you want the JFK files declassified? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1854 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

RFK Jr: “More than 60 years after my uncle’s death … none of the people who were implicated in that crime are alive now. And the last ones have died off in the last year or two. And so, it clearly is to protect the [CIA]. And that’s wrong.”

“Yes,” Carlson said, nodding in agreement.

“It’s just wrong,” Kennedy said. “It’s wrong for Democrats, and it’s wrong for Republicans.”

Carlson remarked: “It’s just interesting … that a bipartisan list of presidents these six decades have kept those files classified.”

RFK Jr: “I was astonished that Trump didn’t declassify them because he promised to during the [2016] campaign.”

Carlson interjected: “That was Mike Pompeo who did that.”

Kennedy: “Yeah. I talked to President Trump for the first time about that this week. He said that Mike Pompeo begged him to. … He said that Mike Pompeo called him and said, ‘This would be a catastrophe to release these. You need to not do it.'”

Carlson: “I want to say again that I think that Mike Pompeo is a criminal. So that’s my view. He’s threatened to sue me for saying that. But I hope he will, because it’s true.”

He continued: “But that kind of tells the whole story right there, right? Why would the CIA be trying to keep these files classified if they had nothing to do with the murder? I don’t really get that.”

You can check out the entire Tucker Carlson-RFK Jr. interview below:

When Bobby Kennedy endorsed Donald Trump last week, he burned his boats. There’s no turning back for him, or for American politics. Here’s his first interview since that happened. (0:42) RFK Jr. Endorsing Donald Trump

(11:26) Censorship and Pavel Durov’s Arrest

(34:56) America’s… pic.twitter.com/AOQULEvZeX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 26, 2024

The JFK assassination has spawned numerous conspiracy theories over the decades as public trust in the CIA and the Washington establishment have tumbled.

The public has been lied to so many times about major events — including the Russian collusion hoax, the coronavirus pandemic, and President Joe Biden‘s re-election bid, among others — that it no longer blindly accepts the government’s “official” narratives.

Hopefully, Trump will win re-election by a landslide and release the JFK files.

But more importantly, here’s to hoping that a Trump victory will usher in a strong economy, secure borders, an end to U.S. involvement in foreign wars and a return of American exceptionalism.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.