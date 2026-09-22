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Watch: Rich CA Dems Get Taste of Own Medicine as Boat Quietly Docks and Suspected Illegals Suddenly Hop Out, Melt Into Neighborhood

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 22, 2026 at 11:37am
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The border came to the yacht club this past week.

Surveillance video from Saturday afternoon near Cypress Street in Newport Beach, California, shows a panga fishing boat easing into harbor. It then shows at least a dozen people climb off one by one and walk into the neighborhood. The empty boat was left behind after scratching and denting a nearby yacht. Local Fox affiliate KTTV aired the video.

Law enforcement is reviewing the situation and the Coast Guard is believed to have the vessel. So far, no public word of arrests has been made.



 

City Council member Erik Weigand called the incident, a bunch of guys off a boat slamming into the neighborhood trying to get away fast, unsafe.

A local resident said she loves immigrants and is a granddaughter of one and that people should come the right way. “We have a right to know who’s here.”

Would you support the Trump admin moving immigration detention facilities as close as possible to rich, Democrat neighborhoods?

This is not the first panga full of illegals to arrive in Newport Harbor. Two years ago, more than 20 people walked off a boat and into vans. The Coast Guard later intercepted a load that included passengers from Uzbekistan and Russia.

Maritime landings off Southern California have been a running story for years. Martha’s Vineyard learned the same lesson the hard way: It’s all about compassion until the bus stops on your street.

It couldn’t have happened to a nicer ZIP code.

Through the 1990s, 2000s, and into the 2010s, both parties said this sort of immigration was bad.

Bill Clinton talked about controlling the border. Barack Obama was known by immigration advocates as the “deporter-in-chief.” Secure the border line, allow only legal immigration, and no silent dumps of migrants into a suburb. That was not a fringe position. It was the norm.

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Then President Donald Trump said the same thing out loud, and half the political class decided the old consensus was suddenly immoral. Some of that was raw politics, but it was also more bodies and more districts for Democrats, and therefore more power.

Trump agreed with what they used to believe. So they disagreed with themselves and called the old immigration norm “hate.”

Open-borders views then became fashionable. Sanctuary cities followed. The constant landings of illegals onto American soil followed that in turn. Newport Beach is what that looks like when the panga does not hit a ranch in Texas or the farm land of Alabama. Instead it hits a dock next to a yacht and the passengers melt between the houses.

Should a coastal city this rich still pretend the border is someone else’s problem?

Watch the video. A quiet boat. A scramble off the gunwale. A party that voted for the policy and just met the product.

A country that cannot say who comes in cannot protect what it already has jobs, hospitals, schools, or the people who followed the law. Secure borders are not a mood. They are how a nation stays a nation.

Preventing this used to be boring, bipartisan common sense. It has now became a loyalty test. The test is now docking in Orange County. Fix the law, secure the borders of our nation or get used to the wake.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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