Watch: Riley Gaines Loses It When Trans Activists Says Combine Olympics and Paralympics

Had she stopped to think about transgenderism’s perverse logic, women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines would have felt no surprise.

Still, one could hardly blame her for her sudden and dramatic look of shock. After all, debating transgender activists must sometimes feel like a demonic game of whack-a-mole in which the activists make a series of indefensible assertions, each more ridiculous than the last, leaving defenders of incontrovertible truths exhausted from the task of repeatedly refuting the most obvious lies ever told.

Thursday on the “Piers Morgan Uncensored” podcast, both Gaines and host Piers Morgan reacted with disbelief when longtime transgender activist Blossom C. Brown, a man posing as a woman, insisted that not only should men and women compete against one another in the Olympics but that Olympic athletes could compete in the Paralympics.

Brown made that incredible comment during a conversation about transgenderism, sports, and President Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory.

“I believe people turned out the polls to reject absurdity,” Gaines said. “And that is exactly what the past 30 minutes have been on this program, Piers, is totally, entirely, and thoroughly absurd, from top to bottom.”

“Saying there should be a gender-neutral Olympics?” she continued. “Are you serious? Do you also believe, Blossom, that we should combine the Paralympics and the Olympics? I would love to hear an answer to that.”

More than most public figures, Gaines knows the depths to which militant transgender activists will sink.

Still, one can almost hear in her voice an expectation that Brown would surely meet her on that common ground. One can almost feel Gaines trying to coax reasonableness out of a fellow human being.

It did not work.

By that point in the half-hour segment featuring Brown and Gaines, the host had already muted the transgender activist’s microphone due to interruptions, a sign of belligerent narcissism on Brown’s part.

Then, when Morgan un-muted Brown’s microphone, the absurdity reached a new level.

“Blossom, should we combine the Paralympics with the regular Olympics, have them all compete with each other?” the host asked.

“I mean, why not?” Brown replied.

“Right, yeah, why not. Yeah, OK. You are — you are completely insane,” the host replied.

Whereas Morgan’s understated response combined sarcasm with truth, Gaines simply lost it.

“Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!” Gaines said, her eyes widening with disbelief as she raised her hands to her head.

Readers may view the incredible exchange in the YouTube video below. The relevant portion began around the 27:45 mark.

Though hardly a household name, Brown is no neophyte in the transgender movement.

In fact, in 2015 HuffPost published a feature story on Brown, written almost entirely by Brown himself, and complete with an introduction by Caitlyn (nee: Bruce) Jenner, who described Brown as “about to be the first trans woman to graduate from Mississippi University for Women.”

That, of course, should remind us how long we have indulged this nonsense.

But it also should tell us that Brown has had a long time to think about these things.

In other words, the Paralympics comment did not come out of left field. It represents the precise conclusion to which the transgender invasion of women’s spaces inexorably leads.

Think about it: If Brown can pose as a woman, then he could pose as disabled. And if he could convince enough people to treat his disability fetish as a civil rights issue, then he could bully his way into disabled people’s spaces just as he has bullied his way into women’s spaces.

Thus, truth itself no longer exists. Because of his special “feelings,” Brown can make of reality whatever he wishes.

“Continue to live your truth,” Brown wrote in HuffPost.

It is always “your truth” or “my truth”; it is never “the truth.”

And that explains Gaines’ incredulous reaction. She could not even coax Brown into admitting that differences between Olympians and Paralympians necessitate separate competitions.

One could scarcely imagine anything more exhausting than trying in vain to communicate with someone who thinks as Brown does and then feeling obligated to refute every indefensible thing that person says.

