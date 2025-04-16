Watch: Did They Rip Whoopi off Air as She Suddenly Agreed With Trump? Listen at the Very End

Did Whoopi Goldberg just join the MAGA movement?

In a clip posted to social media platform X Tuesday, “The View” co-host expressed her thoughts on the Department of Education’s dismantling by President Donald Trump.

Despite Goldberg usually toeing the anti-Trump line, this particular rant actually saw her agreeing with the president’s decision. While that in itself is newsworthy, as “The View” would find oxygen contemptible if Trump were to support it, something else took place just as she was really getting into it.

Goldberg was abruptly cut off as her producers told her they’re going to commercial.

“You know, they’re trying to take apart the Department of Education.” Goldberg told her co-hosts as many would expect her to then lay into Trump as “The View” so often does.

“Maybe that is a good thing,” she said to a silent panel and audience as this was not the take they had expected.

“Maybe it will force us to make sure that our kids actually get what they need,” she continued. “Maybe it’ll force us to go to our state, and say, ‘listen, I want to make sure since you’re taking all this money from my taxes, I want to make sure that my kids get exactly what they need.'”

“I don’t have to wait for the government to do it. We can do it,” Goldberg told the room in trying to make a point about accountability and small government with the states being able to handle their affairs and answering to their residents.

“This is in our hands and it’s going to be tough, and nobody wants to do it, because it’s a b****. But you know what? If it comes down to your survival, this what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to take care of,” she said.

The timing of this commercial break is highly suspicious, given that Goldberg immediately relayed the show was cutting to commercial. “And they’re telling me that we’re going to be right back.”

Granted, this could all be a coincidence. It’s a daytime television show.

They have plenty of commercial breaks.

But the timing is hard to overlook as one of the most prominent voices on the left was agreeing that the Department of Education needed to go.

Note the room full of clapping seals is the totally silent as she spoke only getting in a quick applause before commercial.

Perhaps if producers had not cut away, viewers would have been treated to a longer approval for Goldberg’s monologue.

In other words, they’d be clapping for Trump.

Maybe the folks over at ABC did not care, but it would not be beyond a major media outlet to stop one of their employees from saying anything that could sound pro-Trump.

