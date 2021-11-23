Share
Watch: Rittenhouse Says He Could Have Been Bailed Out of Jail Months Earlier, But Lin Wood Kept Him There

 By Kipp Jones  November 23, 2021 at 9:37am
Kyle Rittenhouse accused high-profile attorney Lin Wood of leaving him in jail for months longer than necessary and seeking to take advantage of him and his case while he suffered behind bars.

In a wide-ranging interview that aired Monday evening, the teen told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he was used by Wood as he awaited trial for shooting three men last summer during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The teen suggested that Wood was only in it for the money.

“I was in jail for 87 days. … Lin Wood was raising money on my behalf, and he held me in jail for 87 days — disrespected my wishes, put me on media interviews, which I should never have done,” he said.

Rittenhouse added that Wood and attorney John Pierce, whom he hired along with Wood, told him he was “safer in jail” than he was at home.

The 18-year-old also hit Pierce for claiming last year that he was part of an “unorganized militia.” Rittenhouse called the claim “blatantly false,” adding, “I didn’t know what a militia was.”

He said that while he sat in jail and could have posted bail, Wood and Pierce continued raising money in his name so that they could “take it for their own benefit.”


Rittenhouse eventually parted ways with both attorneys and hired Mark Richards and Corey Chirafisi, who successfully argued that the teen was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges last week.

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Richards said Wood and Pierce “were trying to whore this kid out for money.” He also called Wood an “idiot” and predicted the attorney would sue him for the comment.

Newsweek reported that Wood indeed threatened to sue in an email he sent to Richards the next day.

“You publicly stated in an interview on CNN that I was an idiot. False. I am not,” Wood reportedly wrote to Richards. “Demand is hereby made that you immediately retract and correct your false accusations against me. If you do not do so, I will prove that you are right on one point you made on CNN — I will sue you.”

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was among those who slammed Wood on Twitter following the Rittenhouse interview. Greene said Wood belongs in jail.

